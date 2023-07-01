Your Porch Isn’t Complete Without A Swing—And This Wooden Find Is On Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Having a space to relax outside feels like an absolute must, but what’s even better is having a covered porch that can provide shade from the sun and coverage from afternoon storms. If you’re fortunate enough to have a spacious Southern porch, you know it’s never quite complete without a porch swing—and this highly rated wooden find is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The Best Choice Products porch swing is made from 100 percent acacia wood, which The swing weighs 40 pounds (it can accommodate up to 500 pounds) and measures 48 by 20.5 by 22 inches. The best part about it is it’s weather-, wind-, and rot-resistant, according to the brand, and it’s also a popular pick among Amazon shoppers with nearly 1,100 five-star ratings.

Amazon

BUY IT: $139.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com



“The swing looks like it belongs on the porch of my 100 year old house—chains are sturdy, too. The lines of the swing are just tweaked enough to be elegant as well as classic,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I was VERY pleased with the quality of this porch swing,” added another shopper.

Of course, you can only truly enjoy a porch swing once it’s hung—and the Best Choice Product model makes that easy. The brand points out that the seat has four points where you can anchor two steel chains that work to hang the swing and “prevent it from tipping over, no matter the wind or seating balance.” Plus, it comes with bolts and mounting hardware to help you to secure it anywhere without having to make an additional trip to a hardware store. And shoppers say setting it up is easy.

“This is a nice looking wooden swing! It was so easy to put together,” shared a reviewer who described it as “sturdy” and a “good buy,” adding, “[The] instructions were simple, and it came with chains and hardware.”

If you’re dreaming of adding a swing to your front porch for the first time or your existing swing has seen better days, take advantage of the early Prime Day sale and scoop up the Best Choice products style while it’s just $140. Just make sure not to delay because this discount is likely to disappear well in advance of the Prime Day’s official dates on July 11 and 12.

More Early Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Best Choice Products Two-Person Outdoor Patio Swing

Amazon

BUY IT: $89.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com



Shine Company Inc. Vermont Porch Rocker

Amazon

BUY IT: $129.81 (orig. $249.98); amazon.com



Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set

Amazon

BUY IT: $132.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

