This Artificial Christmas Tree With 5,800 Five-Star Ratings Is Quietly Half Off—Just $50—At Amazon

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit.

Published on August 17, 2023

If you’re growing weary of summer’s hot temperatures, one cure is to start looking ahead toward fall and even winter. Even though the weather might make you think otherwise, the season of gathering is definitely on the horizon. And there are some great deals to take advantage of as Christmas inches closer. Amazon quietly has Christmas trees on sale right now, and this popular 6-foot artificial tree is only $50. 

The Best Choice Products 6-foot artificial Christmas tree has almost 5,800 perfect ratings and nearly 1,500 five-star reviews, and it’s on sale for 50 percent off right now. The brand highlights that the tree is ready for you to enjoy in just three steps, and once it’s put together it has a “healthy, natural” look that makes it look like a live pine tree. 

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree

Amazon Best Choice Products 7.5ft Premium Spruce Artificial Holiday

Amazon

“This tree was a perfect size,” wrote one five-star reviewer. They highlighted that assembling the tree was “so easy,” and they also noted that the branches are strong enough to hold glass ornaments. “This was the first tree I ever bought for myself, and after six years it is still going strong,” said a different shopper.

The shopper-favorite tree doesn’t arrive pre-lit, but that means you can add your favorite lights or garlands to the tree for a more custom look. The reusable tree comes with an included stand and is flame retardant for additional safety, so you can use it this season and for many more to come without worries. 

Once you’re ready to decorate for Christmas, the brand does point out that it’s helpful to set aside up to 45 minutes to put your tree together and fluff the branches to create your desired look. But the process is easy: Simply connect the tree to the base, click the other tree sections into place, and adjust the branches.   

“I was a little skeptical with how it was going to turn out for the price. After untwisting and fluffing it all out, I was surprised by how great it looked,” shared a shopper. “This tree is perfect for small spaces, and [it] was a breeze to set up. With a little effort, it turned out beautifully,” added another reviewer

This early Christmas sale definitely won’t last for long. So, start getting into the Christmas—and cooler weather—spirit by scooping up a Best Choice Products 6-foot Christmas tree while you can buy one for just $50. Plus, check out more artificial tree deals at Amazon below. 

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Artificial Mini Christmas Tree

Amazon

National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Kingswood Fir Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

Amazon

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree

Amazon Best Choice Products 6ft Pre-Lit Snow Flocked Artificial

Amazon

Best Choice Products 7.5-Foot Premium Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree

Amazon Best Choice Products 6ft Premium Hinged Artificial Holiday

Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Douglas Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Amazon National Tree Company Pre-lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Downswept

Amazon
