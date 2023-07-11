Shopping Prime Day These Are The 48 Best Kitchen Deals To Take Advantage Of On Prime Day Shop kitchen must-haves up to 70 percent off. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 11, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Best Prime Day Cookware Deals Best Prime Day Bakeware Deals Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Does your kitchen mysteriously get a much-needed upgrade every July? Amazon Prime Day might have something to do with that! Now that the sales have officially kicked off, it’s time to get shopping, and the Amazon deals on kitchen essentials are some of the best we’ve seen yet. Whether you’re in the market for a new baking pan or a need to replace your Dutch oven, Amazon is slashing prices on cookware, bakeware, appliances, and more right now—and you won’t want to miss it. Below, we’ve handpicked the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Prices start at just $7, with savings of up to 70 percent off. Best Prime Day Cookware Deals Amazon They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and after scoring these Prime Day cookware deals, your kitchen is going to be one loving place. Whether you need a new cast iron skillet at home or have been meaning to pick up a new cookware set for the lake house, these deals are some of the lowest you’ll see on kitchen must-haves for a while. Not looking to spend too much, but still in need of an upgrade? No worries—prices in this category start at $8 and go up to $355. Grab these essentials now before it’s too late. Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.99 (orig. $76) Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot and Pasta Strainer, $12.34 (was $27.99) Mudeela Pots and Pans Cabinet Organizer, $19.99 (orig. $35.99) Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, $6.14 with coupon (orig. $12.99) Five-Curved Blade Meat Chopper, $7.99 (orig. $15.99) Xwxo Premium Acrylic Salt and Pepper Grinder Set, $20.99 (orig. $36.99) Caraway Mini Duo, $160 (orig. $200) Folkulture Spoon Rest, $14.99 (orig. $21.99) Caraway Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set, $316 (orig. $395) Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $24.97 (orig. $65) Umite Cooking Utensils Set, $27.02 (orig. $42.99) Rachel Ray Cucina Non-Stick Cookware, $89.99 (orig. $169.99) Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set, $65 (orig. $160) Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Best Prime Day Bakeware Deals Amazon If you’re always in the kitchen, whipping up your latest baking creation, it’s a good idea to invest in the right tools, whether that’s a set of reusable silicone baking mats or the proper dough blender for making bread at home. Good, inexpensive gadgets—like $20 cookie dough scoops and a set of metal whisks for $7—can make or break the baker. Strike while the iron’s still hot on these Prime Day bakeware deals. Silicone Baking Mats Set of Five, $15.39 (orig. $21.99) NutriChef Non-Stick Pizza Tray, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Bakeware Set, $316 (orig. $395) Silicone Spatula Set, $11.99 (orig. $29.59) Malacasa Casserole Dishes, $37.99 (orig. $59.99) Macaroon Silicone Baking Mats, $9.59 (orig. $15.98) Wilton Perfect Results Premium Non-Stick Bakeware Pizza Pan, $22.45 (orig. $41.97) Calphalon Baking Sheets, $34.81 (orig. $48.99) Geesta Adjustable Wood Rolling Pin, $28.79 (orig. $38.99) Spring Chef Dough Blender, $8.99 (orig. $14.97) Cookie Scoop Set, $16.76 (orig. $29.99) Ouddy Stainless Steel Whisk Set, $6.99 (orig. $12.99) LetGoShop Silicone Cupcake Liners, $6.88 (orig. $15.99) Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals Amazon A chef’s work is only as good as their kitchen appliances. With appliance deals like these—we’re talking about an immersion blender that’s 70 percent off—the Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances are not something you’ll want to miss. Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine, $79.99 (orig. $185) Inkbird WiFi Grill Thermometer, $93.94 with coupon (orig. $98.88) Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet and Frittata Maker, $23.48 (orig. $29.99) Peach Street Powerful Immersion Blender, $14.99 (orig. $44.99) Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-Quart Six-in-One Dual Zone Air Fryer, $179.95 (orig. $229.95) Audecook Electric Hot Pot, $29.74 (orig. $49.99) Ailessom Three-in-One Electric Stand Mixer, $121.98 (orig. $169.98) Kitchen Appliance Sliding Tray, $27.19 (orig. $33.99) Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals Amazon For the entertainer who is always inviting people over, there are a few essentials you’ll need to keep in the house at all times. You can’t put a price on items like the perfect wine aerator or a duo of glass carafes, perfect for filling with mimosas a la Sunday brunch (although we like the prices below). Get ready for your next big party or small, intimate gathering by scoring these Prime Day deals for entertainers. Sanmas Electric Wine Aerator, $48.95 with coupon (orig. $67.99) ChefSofi Cheese Board Set, $39.86 (orig. $71.99) HappyTrends Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat, $13.99 (orig. $36.99) Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Spode Creatures of Curiosity Collection Round Birch Serving Tray, $39.99 (orig. $50) Netany 50-Ounce Water Carafes, $11.98 (orig. $20) Triple Slow Cooker Buffet Servers and Warmers, $87.99 (orig. $159.99) Manspdier Wood Three-Tier Serving Tray, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Maxmill Rectangle Textured Tablecloth, $11.99 (orig. $15.99) Jasonwell Inflatable Serving Bar, $14.31 (orig. $25.99) Saludi Colored Wine Glasses, $128.23 (orig. $134.98) 