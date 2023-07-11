Does your kitchen mysteriously get a much-needed upgrade every July? Amazon Prime Day might have something to do with that! Now that the sales have officially kicked off, it’s time to get shopping, and the Amazon deals on kitchen essentials are some of the best we’ve seen yet. Whether you’re in the market for a new baking pan or a need to replace your Dutch oven, Amazon is slashing prices on cookware, bakeware, appliances, and more right now—and you won’t want to miss it.

Below, we’ve handpicked the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Prices start at just $7, with savings of up to 70 percent off.

Best Prime Day Cookware Deals

Amazon

They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and after scoring these Prime Day cookware deals, your kitchen is going to be one loving place. Whether you need a new cast iron skillet at home or have been meaning to pick up a new cookware set for the lake house, these deals are some of the lowest you’ll see on kitchen must-haves for a while. Not looking to spend too much, but still in need of an upgrade? No worries—prices in this category start at $8 and go up to $355. Grab these essentials now before it’s too late.

Best Prime Day Bakeware Deals

Amazon

If you’re always in the kitchen, whipping up your latest baking creation, it’s a good idea to invest in the right tools, whether that’s a set of reusable silicone baking mats or the proper dough blender for making bread at home. Good, inexpensive gadgets—like $20 cookie dough scoops and a set of metal whisks for $7—can make or break the baker. Strike while the iron’s still hot on these Prime Day bakeware deals.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Amazon

A chef’s work is only as good as their kitchen appliances. With appliance deals like these—we’re talking about an immersion blender that’s 70 percent off—the Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances are not something you’ll want to miss.

Best Prime Day Entertaining Deals

Amazon

For the entertainer who is always inviting people over, there are a few essentials you’ll need to keep in the house at all times. You can’t put a price on items like the perfect wine aerator or a duo of glass carafes, perfect for filling with mimosas a la Sunday brunch (although we like the prices below). Get ready for your next big party or small, intimate gathering by scoring these Prime Day deals for entertainers.