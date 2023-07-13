Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Find Stellar Deals On Cookware, Home Accents, Fashion, And More

Prime Day quickly came and went, but if you think the savings opportunities are over, think again. Amazon's mega-sale was a 48-hour dizzying spectacular of deals, but we found some bargains that are still going strong. In case you missed a couple of things on your wishlist, here's your cue to put them back in your cart and make some room for other goodies.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to some refreshing makeup and skincare or want to upgrade your kitchen tools for barbecue season, Amazon has everything you need—for less. We rounded up the top post-Prime Day deals that are still live for you.

Take a look at our picks across various categories, from home decor to summer-ready apparel, below. Check out Amazon's deals page for a complete list of the sales you can find today.

The Best Prime Day Outdoor and Patio Deals

Amazon

If you've been spending the bulk of your summer outback or on your patio, then you know the importance of keeping it in good shape. Add a beautiful touch to your outdoor space with Ezioss' Raised Garden Bed. The Green Mount Watering Wand will make maintaining it hassle-free, but if you often water your plants and garden, invest in an incredibly flexible yet durable hose that's easy to transport around your yard, like this one from Flexilla—and it's 49 percent off. Give your evening fire pit routine a refresh with Artibear's handy Firewood Rack Stand to keep all of your wood off the lawn.

The Best Prime Day Bedding and Bath Deals

Amazon

Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so you'll want to ensure it's a place where you can kick back and relax on top of the plushy comfort of Easeland's Pillow Top Mattress Pad. If you're a hot sleeper, look to Pharmedoc's ultra-cooling pillow with a superior ventilation system. You can pair it with Bedsure's Cooling Pillow Cases, which are down to $21 and come in an array of colors sure to match your sheet sets. Make sure you don't forget to give your bathroom some TLC with a new set of six Soft Linen Luxury Towels—the best-sellers are just $40 right now.

The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon

You can always count on Amazon for affordable fashion, and there are currently many summer-friendly styles just begging for a place in your closet. Over 25,000 reviewers swear by Bronax's appropriately-named Pillow Sandals, and you can get them for just $24. A pair of Levi's is always a good idea, and the Ribcage straight style is a cool 39 percent off. For effortless outfits, check out Zesica's darling Square Neck A Line Maxi Dress, now $41, thanks to a click-on-page coupon, or Happy Sailed's easy-to-wear Front Button Jumpsuit. Top them off with Soda's best-selling Topic Espadrilles, which are up to 57 percent off.

The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon

There's no shortage of beauty deals happening right now. If you're aiming to build a solid skincare regimen, then you're in the right place. For those combating dry skin, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Gel-Cream is a wise choice, and it's $16. Add some retinol to your routine with Roc's Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream. You don't want to miss La Roche-Posay's iconic Cicaplast Baume for skin repair, which is on sale for $16. Keep your feet sandal-ready with Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm—it'll quickly become your new summer must-have.

The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Amazon

Gear up for all your fun recipes to come at Amazon. Baking is much faster and simpler with the KitchenAid Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer by your side. You can use it with Umite's six-piece set of Chef Mixing Bowls. For chopping up your summer garden's vegetables, check out the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper or the $20 Manipur Vegetable Chopper. Gather your family's traditional slow cooker recipes because Crock-Pot's 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker is now $40.