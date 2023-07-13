Shopping Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Find Stellar Deals On Cookware, Home Accents, Fashion, And More You didn't miss your chance to save. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Whether you're looking to treat yourself to some refreshing makeup and skincare or want to upgrade your kitchen tools for barbecue season, Amazon has everything you need—for less. We rounded up the top post-Prime Day deals that are still live for you. Take a look at our picks across various categories, from home decor to summer-ready apparel, below. Check out Amazon's deals page for a complete list of the sales you can find today. The Best Prime Day Outdoor and Patio Deals Amazon If you've been spending the bulk of your summer outback or on your patio, then you know the importance of keeping it in good shape. Add a beautiful touch to your outdoor space with Ezioss' Raised Garden Bed. The Green Mount Watering Wand will make maintaining it hassle-free, but if you often water your plants and garden, invest in an incredibly flexible yet durable hose that's easy to transport around your yard, like this one from Flexilla—and it's 49 percent off. Give your evening fire pit routine a refresh with Artibear's handy Firewood Rack Stand to keep all of your wood off the lawn. Gootop Bug Zapper, $31.98 with coupon (orig. $59.99) MontVoo-Outdoor Rug, $31.89 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella, $46.93 with coupon (orig. $64.99) East Oak 31 Gallon Deck Box, $49.89 (orig. $69.99) Green Mount Watering Wand, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Ezioss Raised Garden Bed, $36.99 (orig. $49.99) Love Story Balcony Privacy Screen, $17 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Artibear Firewood Rack Stand, $59.99 (orig. $69.99) Addlon LED Outdoor String Lights, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Flexzilla Garden Hose, $54.98 (orig. $108.69) The Best Prime Day Bedding and Bath Deals Amazon Your bedroom is your sanctuary, so you'll want to ensure it's a place where you can kick back and relax on top of the plushy comfort of Easeland's Pillow Top Mattress Pad. If you're a hot sleeper, look to Pharmedoc's ultra-cooling pillow with a superior ventilation system. You can pair it with Bedsure's Cooling Pillow Cases, which are down to $21 and come in an array of colors sure to match your sheet sets. Make sure you don't forget to give your bathroom some TLC with a new set of six Soft Linen Luxury Towels—the best-sellers are just $40 right now. Easeland Queen Size Pillow Top Mattress Pad, $31.92 with coupon (orig. $39.90) Pharmedoc Cooling Pillow Set of Two, $49.95 (orig. $99.99) Bedsure 100% Cotton Blanket, $56.99 (orig. $74.99) Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Chakir Four-Piece Turkish Linen Set, $46.99 (orig. $52.99) Utopia Bed Pillow Set, $24.99 (orig. $35.99) Best Price Mattress Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $50.98 (orig. $74.99) CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Utopia Bedding Cotton Waffle Blanket, $26.95 (orig. $29.95) American Soft Linen Luxury Six-Piece Towel Set, $39.99 (orig. $66.99) The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Amazon You can always count on Amazon for affordable fashion, and there are currently many summer-friendly styles just begging for a place in your closet. Over 25,000 reviewers swear by Bronax's appropriately-named Pillow Sandals, and you can get them for just $24. A pair of Levi's is always a good idea, and the Ribcage straight style is a cool 39 percent off. For effortless outfits, check out Zesica's darling Square Neck A Line Maxi Dress, now $41, thanks to a click-on-page coupon, or Happy Sailed's easy-to-wear Front Button Jumpsuit. Top them off with Soda's best-selling Topic Espadrilles, which are up to 57 percent off. Bronax Pillow Sandals, $23.99 (orig. $35.99) Zesica Square Neck A Line Maxi Dress, $40.71 with coupon (orig. $57.99) Ancapelion Short Sleeve Tunic, $21.99 (orig. $27.99) Bothenial White Button Down, $31.99 (orig. $41.99) Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $48.39 (orig. $79.50) Happy Sailed Front Button Jumpsuit, $31.85 (orig. $49.99) Brovave Casual Boho Sundress, $38.99 (orig. $48.99) JDiction Kimono, $25.99 (orig. $39.99) Merokeety V-Neck Tank Top, $23.60 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Soda Topic Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles, starting at $30.09 (orig. $69.99) The Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Amazon There's no shortage of beauty deals happening right now. If you're aiming to build a solid skincare regimen, then you're in the right place. For those combating dry skin, Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Gel-Cream is a wise choice, and it's $16. Add some retinol to your routine with Roc's Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream. You don't want to miss La Roche-Posay's iconic Cicaplast Baume for skin repair, which is on sale for $16. Keep your feet sandal-ready with Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm—it'll quickly become your new summer must-have. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer Gel-Cream, $15.51 (orig. $26.79) Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturize, $8.98 (orig. $11.49) Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm, $6.47 (orig. $9.99) NYX Cosmetics Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil, $5.79 (orig. $6.50) Roc Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream, $14.21 (orig. $19.99) Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen, $7.64 (orig. $9.99) La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume, $15.99 (orig. $17.99) Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist, $10.45 (orig. $14.16) The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Amazon Gear up for all your fun recipes to come at Amazon. Baking is much faster and simpler with the KitchenAid Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer by your side. You can use it with Umite's six-piece set of Chef Mixing Bowls. For chopping up your summer garden's vegetables, check out the KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper or the $20 Manipur Vegetable Chopper. Gather your family's traditional slow cooker recipes because Crock-Pot's 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker is now $40. KitchenAid Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer, $43.79 (orig. $59.99) KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $43.79 (orig. $59.99) Oster Belgian Waffle Maker, $22.96 (orig. $29.99) Manipur Vegetable Chopper, $21.98 (orig. $32.99) Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Kmat Kitchen Mat, $23 (orig. $29.99) Umite Chef Mixing Bowls, $36.99 (orig. $42.99) Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99) Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 10.25-Inch Fry Pan, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99)