The 61 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year

Amazon’s largest sale of the year is officially underway and the deals will continue rolling out through July 12th. In case you aren’t already aware, Prime Day is a two-day sale event that includes major discounts on millions of products. To take advantage of all the deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime Member. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

It’s easy to get lost in a sea of endless deals, which is why we combed through all the sales to find the very best deals in home and kitchen appliances, cookware, furniture and decor, bedding, outdoor products, fashion, and beauty. Our top Prime Day deals include our favorite Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, now 42 percent off, as well as the viral Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, now just $86. We also found deals on best-selling shapewear from Spanx, including the Spanx Higher Power Shorts, which are just $16 for a limited time. And be sure to grab the internet-famous and editor-loved Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Plus while it’s 43 percent off.

Keep reading for all the best Prime Day home, kitchen, outdoor, fashion, and beauty deals to shop before the sale comes to a close.

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals

Amazon

Vacuums are always a hot commodity come Prime Day, and this year is no exception. Save $130 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, which features a lift-away pod that makes it so much easier to vacuum stairs, according to one reviewer. And the Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze—currently 35 percent off—is a cordless vacuum that mops and vacuums at the same, making it a game changer for busy homeowners. If a hands-off cleaning approach is more your speed, the eufy RoboVac 11S is now only $200, and one shopper said this affordable model out cleaned their $1,000+ robot vacuum. Finally, the internet-famous Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is a favorite among our editors for its ability to remove even deeply embedded stains from carpet, and it is marked down by 30 percent for a limited time.

Best Prime Day Kitchen and Appliance Deals

Amazon

Prime Day is the best time to stock up on kitchenware and small home appliances. Among this year’s stand-out deals are tailgating essentials like the Crockpot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker (now just $75), as well as our favorite iced tea maker for making sun tea, the County Line Kitchen Glass Mason Jar Pitcher—currently 21 percent off. Even the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, which rarely goes on major sale, is currently $80 off.

And pet parents shouldn’t miss out on the top-rated Levoit Core P350 Pet Care True HEPA Air Purifier (now $120), which is designed to eliminate pet odors and trap pet allergens and hair. Additionally, the Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set is 62 percent off during the sale, making now the perfect time to outfit your kitchen with a quality set of German-engineered knives that can last a lifetime with proper care.

Best Prime Day Cookware Deals

Amazon

This year’s selection of cookware deals includes two of our favorites from Lodge: The classic 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet (on sale for just $20) and the 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which our editors say rivals much more expensive Dutch ovens—and now you can get it for even less ($80).

Additional cookware deals include the Tramontina PRO Fusion 8-Inch Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan, now 60 percent off, as well as the Simply Calphalon Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, currently marked down by $150.

Best Prime Day Furniture and Decor Deals

Amazon

Take this as an invitation to give your home a little refresh. Prime Day furniture deals include the Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa—currently on sale for $700—a spacious sectional that one reviewer said “beats the competition.” We also love this elegant bar cart from Vasagle, which has a stylish gold frame and mirrored shelving, and you can get it now for less than $100. And should you want to put seasonal flowers on display, this swoon-worthy set of 10 vintage-inspired bud vases is now 34 percent off.

Best Prime Day Bedding Deals

Amazon

We’re equally impressed with Amazon’s lineup of bedding deals this Prime Day, which includes 53 percent off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Symphony Pillow—a dual-sided memory foam sleeper with a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers. And you can beat the heat this summer with a cooling waffle weave blanket made of a blend of cotton and rayon derived from bamboo—now 28 percent off. You can also stock up on back-to-school and dorm room essentials during the sale: This all-season comforter set is now 10 percent off, and its numerous colorways ensure it’ll fit with any existing decor.

Best Prime Day Outdoor Deals

Amazon

Summer is in full swing, so it’s to be expected that Amazon has slashed prices on thousands of outdoor products just in time for the season. The best-selling Igloo BMX 25-Quart Cooler rivals much more expensive brands thanks to its four-day ice retention, and it’s available for only $89 during the sale. Get poolside ready with the YETI Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Slim Can Cooler for hard seltzers, now 50 percent off, as well as the Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan (28 percent off)—which one reviewer called a “life saver for hot Southern days.”

Additionally, the Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Wood Pellet Grill can be controlled via an app or Amazon Alexa, and you can snag it for $340 off during the sale—or purchase the portable version (now 20 percent off) just in time for tailgate season.

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon

From breezy summer dresses to strappy sandals, Amazon has deals on everything you need to complete your summer wardrobe. The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress—now 30 percent off—is comfortable enough to be worn around the house, but it’s always ready for a garden party or brunch date (plus, it has pockets!). You’ll also want to check out the Spanx Higher Power Shorts, which are just $16 for a limited time: “I've worn them for extended periods at special events and they are much more tolerable than the cheaper brands,” said one shopper.

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals

Amazon

You don’t want to miss this year’s beauty deals, which include discounts on hair, makeup, and skincare products. We’re especially thrilled to see the editor-loved Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 Plus on sale for just $40. The One-Step gives you a salon-quality blowout in less time than it takes to use a traditional hair dryer and round brush—you may even want to grab one for yourself and one for a friend, too. Plus, the internet-famous Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which one reviewer said healed their chapped lips within two hours, is currently 30 percent off.