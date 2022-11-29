Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but it’s not too late to snag impressive deals across home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more products whether gifting to yourself or others. This fall has been a saving season over at Amazon, which started rolling out discounts for its Prime Early Access Sale, slashed prices for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday holidays, and now still has some sales that are almost too good to be true.

Hidden across the retailer’s website, you can find major discounts up to 71 percent off on brands like Le Creuset, Apple, Olaplex, Samsung, and more. Here are the 37 best price cuts we've found so far:

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

Amazon is serving up the kitchen deals this week with steals from Le Creuset, Cosori, Keurig, and more. The main course? This signature Le Creuset Dutch oven, the dish that can do it all, priced at 20 percent off. On days where we’re pressed for time, a combination air fryer is a delight and a help, so that 23 percent off discount sure looks real friendly. And a meat thermometer for 60 percent off! Add to cart, immediately.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Bedding and Bath Deals

A good sleep and a great shower make a world of difference in the pleasure and ritual of your day. While you’re shopping this Cyber Week, now can be an excellent time to replace any worn linens as well as to add small touches to your home that make it feel like a getaway for yourself or any guests. Over 147,000 shoppers rave about these Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows which, you guessed it, make your bed feel like a five-star resort for 30 percent off. Luxury hotel who? Also 30 percent off is this fast-drying waffle weave bathrobe made from 100 percent American-grown supima cotton. Add a touch of decadence with an aromatherapy shower bomb set that will ease your stress and make you feel spoiled for 47 percent off.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Home Deals

For the home, Cyber Week is a great time to stock up on useful items and essentials that keep the household running smoothly during the holiday rush and beyond. Right now, you can score 46 percent off a mini vacuum cleaner—the best-selling vacuum on Amazon, by the way—and never worry about pet hair, dust, or debris in the car (or other hard-to-clean places) again. Automate your tidying entirely with the crowd-favorite iRobot Roomba 694, with self-charging and WiFi-connected capabilities for 35 percent off. Or simply add some delight and ambiance to your home with this now-popular candle warmer lamp for 22 percent off, which allows you to enjoy your candle scents without any open flame or soot. So you can savor that luxury holiday candle splurge for much, much longer.



Amazon

Best Cyber Week Fashion and Beauty Deals

Steals abound across the fashion and beauty categories, making this your most stylish December to remember. Use this sale opportunity to stock up on these exfoliating, wrinkle-reducing glycolic acid pads. 60 percent off is a major steal. And as the days get cooler, you’ll be wowed by the power of this 44-percent-off microlight down vest that looks good and layers effortlessly. While you’re getting cozy, these 54 percent off shearling slippers look pretty comfy…

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Tech Deals

Missed your opportunity to snag those Apple Airpods Pro for Christmas? No fear—they’re still discounted. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday yield some of the most impressive tech discounts we see all year, it’s not too late to score major deals across some of the most expensive devices we’ll use in our daily lives. Maybe you’ve realized this college football season that your flat-screen just ain’t cutting it, in which case this 50-inch plasma TV (that blends into your wall like art when you’re not watching) is your best bet—on sale for 31 percent off. Or how about a rugged outdoor speaker that can accompany any adventure for 56 percent off? An indulgent foot massager wouldn’t go amiss, and this easy-to-use model has five different massage modes for 21 percent off.

