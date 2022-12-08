8 Timeless Stockings That Will Hang On Your Mantle For Years—All Under $35

The start of December means Christmas is around the corner. Some are just getting started setting up for the season, while others have had their holiday decor up since before Thanksgiving. Either way, hanging stockings on the mantel or the stairwell signals the beginning of the Christmas season and brings lots of cheer. A stocking for each member of the family to hold the best stocking stuffers is important, and one that’ll become a holiday heirloom is even better. Stores like Amazon, Pottery Barn, and Target have great stocking selections that’ll last—not only in quality but in style.

8 Affordable Timeless Stockings

Whether knit, monogram, or both, timeless stockings will last for many holiday seasons and might even be passed down from generation to generation. Below are eight of our favorite classic stockings starting at $11.

Amazon

Kunyida Knit Christmas Stockings

Warm and cozy, the Kunyida Knit Christmas Stockings on Amazon bring much-appreciated joy to the winter season. The long knitted stockings hold a lot from Santa and come in a wide variety of color combinations. With sets available in options like ivory, ivory and green, and ivory and burgundy, among others—any option brings a traditional holiday color scheme that will never go out of style. From sets of two to 10, get as many stockings as needed for your family.

BUY IT: Starting at $12.71; amazon.com

Amazon

Aogu Faux Fur Sequin Snowflake Christmas Stockings

In the South, a white Christmas is not very likely. However, with the Faux Fur Sequin Snowflake Christmas Stockings on Amazon, you can bring a bit of snow to your holiday decor. The white faux fur stockings are plush and adorned with gold or silver glitter snowflakes. A crackling fire and shimmering sequin snowflakes will make the fireplace one of the coziest spots in the house. The lush stockings come in a set of three.

BUY IT: $18.75 with coupon (orig. $19.74); amazon.com

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Stockings

For a timeless red and white stocking, the Classic Velvet Stockings from Pottery Barn harken back in time. The bright red velvet stocking with an ivory cuff reminds us of Santa’s suit and makes for great over-the-mantel pieces as is. However, Pottery Barn has the option of monogramming or adding a name for an additional $15 per stocking. The personalized stockings are available in mini, small, medium, and large sizes.

BUY IT: Starting at $10 (orig. $14.50); potterybarn.com

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Plaid Stockings

Another Pottery Barn classic, the Plaid Stockings come in signature holiday-inspired patterns. The black and white options are trimmed with a red cuff that ties into the timeless plaid design in red, green, yellow, and blue. The yarn-dyed colors are bright and will last on your stairway. The black plaid stocking also has the option to add a monogram or name for an additional $15.

BUY IT: $22 (orig. $29.50); potterybarn.com

LLBean

L.L. Bean Christmas Needlepoint Stockings

Each depicting a unique festive scene, the Christmas Needlepoint Stockings from L.L. Bean offer a unique design for each member of the family. With eight different nostalgic needlepoint backgrounds, your mantel turns into a holiday-themed work of art when the stockings go up. Picking a setting for each family member is a fun way to personalize stockings. However, if picking an assigned needlepoint Christmas scene isn’t enough personalization, you can get a monogram for an additional $8 per stocking.

BUY IT: $29.95; llbean.com

wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Stocking Set of Six

The checkered pattern is a holiday pajama classic and The Holiday Aisle Stockings bring that inspiration to your living room. In a set of six, the red and black buffalo plaid patterned stockings will fit your family easily. The 18-inch long festive stockings easily hold a lot of stocking stuffers. Christmas morning pictures in plaid pajamas have a matching background with these checkered stockings hanging on the fireplace.

BUY IT: $30.90 (orig. $45.99); wayfair.com

West Elm

West Elm St. Jude Velvet Stockings

The West Elm St. Jude Velvet Stockings are a simple fireplace topper. The exaggerated shape of the colorful velvet stockings with white cuffs makes for a sculptural piece over the railing. The velvet stockings come in ivory and red with options in medium or large sizes. Made of sustainably sourced 100 percent cotton, the stockings are designed to last for many Christmases. The gifts the stockings will hold are not the only giving the West Elm stockings will do, as 50 percent of the purchase price goes to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

BUY IT: Starting at $15 (orig. $25); westelm.com

Target

Wondershop Knit Monogram Christmas Stockings

The Wondershop Knit Monogram Christmas Stockings from Target are reminiscent of monogrammed sweaters. Cheerful red knit stockings with big white letter monograms go perfectly with a casual Christmas aesthetic. Keep everyone’s stockings easily recognizable with their first initial in bold display. The tight-knit design ensures that the stockings will never go out of style and will handle the wear and tear from holding gifts.

BUY IT: $10.50 (orig. $15); target.com