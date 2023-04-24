Ben And Erin Napier Are “Never Apart,” Reveal Being Together Is The “Only Way” They Can Function

Togetherness is the Mississippi power couple’s secret sauce.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023

Between their countless projects and raising young kids, you might think that Ben and Erin Napier get tired of each other, when, in fact, the opposite is true. 

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Home Town couple addressed their near constant togetherness, and how they’ve come to rely on it.

"We're never apart," Erin confirmed.

"We totally get that not everybody functions that way, but we do, and it's the only way we can," Ben, who still writes her daily love letters, added. 

Ben and Erin met as students at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2004, when they were 21 and 19, respectively. They were married four years later, in 2008. 

In a lot of ways, the HGTV power couple grew up together. 

"We've formed our adult identities around each other,” Erin explained to ET. “This is the only way we know how to be grownups."

"It's a well-oiled machine, absolutely," Ben said of their marriage. "We apply [that] to everything in our lives, our spiritual life, our parenting life, our work life, our relationship life."

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Helen, in 2018, and their second, Mae, in 2021.

“I was already a softie, but now Helen will be dancing to Haim in the morning... while Mae is toddling around eating a banana. I’m a puddle,” Ben told ET. “They’re just so little and innocent.”

“I’ve never been worried about getting older or mortality or anything until I had little girls,” he added. “Now I can’t stop it, I can’t hold onto it... It is the worst and the best.”

Season 2 of Home Town Takeover premiered Sunday night on HGTV.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Erin Napier
Erin Napier Reveals the Subtle Tribute to Daughter Helen in Her New Children's Book
Home Town Season 6
"Home Town" Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Erin and Ben Napier
Erin Napier Revealed That Husband Ben Writes Her A Love Note Every Morning
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Ben and Erin Napier Mark 13th Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Social Media Tributes
Ben and Erin Napier Seated
Erin Napier Celebrates Ben in Photo of Him Holding Newborn: "I Know Exactly How Lucky We All Are"
Ben and Erin Napier Sitting
Erin Napier Looks So Much Like Her Daughter Helen in This 1994 Photo
Erin Napier and her Mom
Erin Napier On The Best Advice She Ever Got From Her Mom
Ben and Erin Napier Porch and American Flag
HGTV's Home Town Starring Ben and Erin Napier Is Returning for Season 5
Ben and Erin Napier and American Flag
Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben's Essence Perfectly: "This Is Super Dad"
Ben and Erin Napier
Erin Napier Explains Why There Won't Be Another Season of 'Home Town Takeover' Any Time Soon
Erin and Ben Napier
'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Gives Rare Glimpse into Life at Home with 7-month-old Mae
Ben and Erin Napier
Erin and Ben Napier Have Given Us Inspiration for the Most Romantic Coronavirus Quarantine Date Night
South's 50 Best Small Towns
The 50 Best Small Towns In The South 2023
Ben and Erin Napier Yard
Erin Napier Shares Photo of Her Parents on Their Wedding Day 46 Years Ago