Ben And Erin Napier Launch Nonprofit Aimed At Helping Parents Raise Social Media-Free Kids

Ben and Erin Napier’s newest venture should come as no surprise to their fans.

The HGTV couple has always been vocal about the dangers social media pose to young minds, and have been open about their choice to keep their own daughters away from it through high school.

Now, the Napiers are trying to help other parents do the same with their new nonprofit, Osprey, a platform that helps people create communities that support social media-free childhoods.

"Research tells us social media is as addictive and destructive for developing brains as any drug," Erin wrote alongside an Instagram video introducing Osprey, which stands for “Old School Parents Raising Engaged Youth.”

“My kindergartener doesn’t expect to drive a car before she’s old enough. She doesn’t expect to own a house of her own before she’s old enough,” the Mississippi mom continued. “If we build a culture in our home and school now where she doesn’t expect access to the entire world in her pocket until she’s much older, we can set her up for success. When the time comes, a simple phone that can just call and text will be great: in the same way she’ll ride a bicycle before she drives a car.”

“Forming a circle of families and friends who are in this together when your kids are little, linking arms and doing what it takes to give your kids the gift of a social media free adolescence is the only way we change the culture,” Erin wrote, adding that 20,000 parents have already joined the Osprey newsletter.

“We have a vision and a plan to give our kids support that starts now and takes them through high school graduation,” she concluded. “Let’s make old school the new way.”

In an interview with Today.com, Erin said that one of the biggest challenges parents face when it comes to keeping kids off of social media is worry about insecurities and bullying.

"We want to make sure our kids don't feel left out when we don't let them have social media, as kids through high school," she explained. "How do you do that? I think community is where you begin."

Interested parents can sign up for free on Osprey’s website. Once you’ve joined, keep an eye out for a welcome email that includes a link to download the Osprey Guidebook. You can also visit the website for inspirational stories and resources.

Osprey will also be having their first in-person panel on Tuesday, August 1, at the University of Mississippi. For more information and to register for the live event, visit ospreykids.com.



