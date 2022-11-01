Exclusive: Ben And Erin Napier Unveil New Retail Store Dedicated To Fragrance

Laurel Mercantile Scent Library opens this weekend!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on November 1, 2022
Laurel Mercantile Scent Library
Laurel Mercantile Scent Library. Photo:

Erin Napier

Ben and Erin Napier are extending their footprint in Laurel, Mississippi, to include a retail store dedicated to fragrance. 

Introducing: Laurel Mercantile Scent Library!

Speaking exclusively with Southern Living, Erin shared that the new library-themed brick-and-mortar shop —located across the street from Laurel Mercantile—will sell all the beloved Mercantile fragrances they’ve launched over the years with a fun, interactive twist. 

Laurel Mercantile Scent Library

Erin Napier

“The store is going to be such a unique experience, with fragrances grouped by subject like you'd find in a library,” Erin explained. “Periodicals (seasonal), architecture, gardening, travel, archives and classics, and adventure!” 

Doors open with candles, hand soap, room spray and more available in approximately 50 scents. Shoppers will receive “library cards” to keep track of their purchases. They’ll function like loyalty cards and reward you for repeated shopping with a free candle. 

Erin first teased the project back in September. The Home Town star shared a photo of the storefront on Instagram along with a mysterious caption.

“It is KILLING me that I can’t show you what we’ve been working on the last few months but it’s going to be so worth it when we finally do,” she teased.


Erin and Ben have been busy lately. In addition to moving into their new house in the country, the building that now houses Laurel Mercantile Scent Library was in “total disrepair” when they bought it. We’re talking no floors, no roof, and no windows upstairs. After a complete gut job and some Napier magic, it’s ready for business.  

"I just wanted a store that's really an experience," Erin told Southern Living editor in chief Sid Evans in a new episode of Biscuits & Jam. "It's like walking into a miniaturized Boston Public Library and there's candles everywhere and room sprays and soaps, so it's going to be a very unique experience that I don't think anyone's ever seen before."

“It’s so exciting!” Erin said. 

The Laurel Mercantile Scent Library will open to the public on Sunday, November 6. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV's Home Town
12 "Home Town" Decorating Ideas You Can Steal for Your Own Home
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
The Old Lucketts Store
Experience a Magical Christmas Getaway in Leesburg, Virginia
Phillips Drive-In PDI
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben And Erin Napier
Bama Theatre, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Best Things To Do in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Erin and Ben Napier Proposal
Ben Napier Shares His Romantic Ole Miss Proposal to Erin at Square Books
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Ben and Erin Napier in front of cute home
Ben and Erin Napier Share the Best Gifts for Your Neighbors
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
Ben and Erin Napier
Ben And Erin Napier Share How To Maximize Kitchen Snack Space In Homes With Kids
erin-ben-napier-hometown-hgtv
Ben and Erin Napier Share Very Enthusiastic 'Elvis' Reviews
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Ben and Erin Napier Airstream Trailer 1
Erin Napier Takes Us Inside Her Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Airstream Trailer