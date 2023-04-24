Bed, Bath & Beyond Announce All Stores Will Close: Here’s The Last Day To Use Those Coupons

Say it isn't so!

Published on April 24, 2023
Bed, Bath, & Beyond and its sister brand Buy Buy Baby have filed for bankruptcy. The parent company of the beloved home and baby stores is now starting the process of closing its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 BuyBuy Baby stores. 

One of the things that customers loved about the stores was the steady distribution of coupons that offered 20% off one item. Since the homewares giant is shuttering so abruptly, customers undoubtedly have a coupon or two that could be used. The good news is that, according to AL.com, “the company has secured $240 million in financing to keep stores operating through the liquidation process.” That means coupon-holding customers have a little time to use them. The bad news is that those 20% off coupons have to be used very, very soon. Customers have only today and Tuesday to use any remaining coupons, CNN reported. Time to get shopping.

On Wednesday Bed Bath & Beyond will stop accepting coupons and instead start offering “deep discounts” on items as part of their going-out-of-business sale. Be sure you like what you are buying (even if on deep discount) because while items purchased before Wednesday can be returned until May 24, all sales after that will be final, according to CNN. Stores will stop accepting gift cards on May 8.

The chain announced its decision to close after struggling to retain customers during the pandemic and in the turbulent months that followed. “Thank you to all of our loyal customers,” a notice on its website said.

