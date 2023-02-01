This Top-Selling, Travel-Friendly Steamer Is Ready To Use In Just 30 Seconds—And It's On Sale

If you've ever found it challenging to keep your wardrobe wrinkle-free and fresh while traveling, it's not just you. Many of us are familiar with the experience of packing up our favorite outfits for a weekend getaway or an overseas trip, only to find everything is crinkled and creased from being stored in your luggage. Amazon shoppers have found the solution: the nifty Beautural Handheld Steamer.

The stainless steel-plated steamer heats up in just 30 seconds to breathe new life into your carefully curated silk, wool, nylon, linen, and cotton ensembles and eradicate unsightly wrinkles. The leakproof design means you can swiftly steam your clothes both horizontally and vertically, and the accompanying carrying case makes it easy to tote with you on the go. Plus, the best-selling handheld steamer weighs just under 2 pounds, so it won't drag down your luggage, either.

Amazon

BUY IT: $29.97 (orig. $34.97); amazon.com

One reviewer wrote that they appreciated the abundant 8-foot-long cord for "hotel rooms where outlets may be scarce." Another shopper was impressed with the compact design, calling its foldability "a great space-saving feature." They added, "It produces a strong and continuous steam that quickly removes wrinkles and freshens up clothes. The steamer is also easy to use, with a simple one-touch operation, and heats up very fast!"

The steamer is perfect for use at home as well. A third buyer who was able to smooth out their velvet curtains said it helped them "buff out wrinkled leather boots." They also said they "bought it for the form" and were "impressed by the function."

Right now, you can snag the Beautural Handheld Steamer on sale for $30 at Amazon. Whether you're trying to get rid of wrinkles for a vacation outfit or refreshing areas in your home, you'll find the travel-friendly steamer handy for so much more.