South Carolina Officials Having A Ruff Time Solving This Case Of A Shoe-Stealing Dog

There’s a shoe thief on the loose in South Carolina, and officials there are asking “Facebook sleuths and internet investigators” to help them crack the case.

According to Beaufort County Animal Services, the unidentified heister has a tail, four legs, a wet nose, and a penchant for sneakers. Sound familiar?

“Do you recognize this dog? Is your dog obsessed with shoes? Have random shoes mysteriously appeared in your yard?” the shelter asked Facebook fans alongside surveillance footage of the canine criminal at work over the years.

The dog in question has reportedly been swiping shoes from the front porch of a house in Burton’s Pine Grove Road area since at least 2021.

“We understand the pics are blurry but we gotta work with what we were given,” the shelter added. “If you recognize this shoe lover or know the owner, comment below or send us a PM.”

While everybody loves a canine caper, Beaufort County Animal Services stressed the seriousness of the situation… funny as it might appear.

“Leaving shoes on your front porch = legal. Allowing your dog to run off leash and unsupervised = illegal,” the shelter wrote in response to one confused commenter. “The point is not that the shoes are on the owner's property. The point is that someone's dog is running at large and we need to speak to the owner.”

Remember, all dogs are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of paw.

