Stock Up on Beach Towels Ahead Of Summer With These Adorable On-Sale Picks

As we prepare for summer—the lake days, the beach adventures, the poolside afternoons—and embrace the routine of spring cleaning, we find ourselves confronting a simple and unfortunate truth: The beach towels have worn out. The towels (nay, rags) have seen better days. When was the last time you stocked up on some colorful quick-dry fabrics? Two summers ago? And that was before the kids joined swim lessons, before they went through all those washes, before they met the dog covered in mud.

Fear not! We’ve rounded up eight worthy picks on sale this season so that you can fill up the linen closet without emptying your wallet. Read on for some of our favorite beach towel picks to use in warmer weather, starting at just $16.

8 On-Sale Beach Towels To Stock Up On Before Spring And Summer

Kafuman Hibiscus Fiber Reactive Beach Towel , $32.32 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

, $32.32 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Henbay Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel , $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com.

, $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com. Charter Club Printed Beach Towel , $16 with code HOME (orig. $40); macys.com.

, $16 with code (orig. $40); macys.com. Aperol Spritz Cocktail Print Beach Towel , $44.80 (orig. $56); society6.com.

, $44.80 (orig. $56); society6.com. Lacoste Home Oki Striped Cotton Beach Towel , $16 with code HOME (orig. $40); macys.com.

, $16 with code (orig. $40); macys.com. Wetcat Turkish Oversized Beach Towel , $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com.

, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com. Great Bay Home Cotton Printed 2-Pack Beach Towel , $29.99 (was $39.99); target.com.

, $29.99 (was $39.99); target.com. Solid & Striped The Beach Towel, $15 (orig. $78); solidandstriped.com.

Amazon

Kafuman Hibiscus Fiber Reactive Beach Towel

Let’s get tropical. These vibrant towels feature velour on one side and cotton terry on the other for an optimum balance of absorbency and softness. Shoppers note that they’re thin enough to dry quickly, making them a prime choice for water activities like swimming and boating this summer.

BUY IT: $32.32 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com.

Amazon

Henbay Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel

What’s beachier than a classic cabana stripe? Add in a paperback and a margarita and you might as well call the boss and tell them you’re out of office for the rest of the week. Keep the scheme similar across your towel stash, or mix up the color scheme with fourteen other on-sale colors to pick from, too, each 25 percent off.

BUY IT: $23.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com.

Macy's

Charter Club Printed Beach Towel

Tie dye’s an icon for a reason. The relaxed print of this beach towel, designed exclusively for Macy’s, instantly channels the same serenity you’re seeking from the body of water you’ve camped out next to for the day. As one shopper writes, “I’ve bought at least ten of these as gifts and will be going back for more. They’re of the highest quality…and so soft.”

BUY IT: $16 with code HOME (orig. $40); macys.com.

Society6

Aperol Spritz Cocktail Print Beach Towel

Aperol Spritz in hand and on your towel? Bullseye. Score 20 percent off this delightful cocktail-themed design made just for you for a limited time at Society6, a marketplace supporting artists and designers. Because it’s printed, you’ll want to machine wash it on a gentle cycle rather than a regular spin.

BUY IT: $44.80 (orig. $56); society6.com.

Macy's

Lacoste Home Oki Striped Cotton Beach Towel

Priced at a staggering 60 percent off with code HOME at Macy’s, this Lacoste Home beach towel embraces a classic cool. With plush cotton velvet on one side and terry cloth on the other, this machine-washable (obviously) towel is a thick and comforting choice.

BUY IT: $16 with code HOME (orig. $40); macys.com.

Amazon

Wetcat Oversized Turkish Towel

Hailed as easily packable—perfect to stuff into an already crowded beach bag—this under-$25 Turkish towel is a best-seller on Amazon, enjoying over 8,000 five-star ratings. The lightweight feel and tight-weave construction are popular are praised by shoppers, with a versatility appreciated for use as a picnic blanket, beach towel, sarong, and more. Better yet, the Turkish towel is available in over 40 colors and prints.

BUY IT: $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com.

Target

Great Bay Home Cotton Printed 2-Pack Beach Towel

This two-pack of cheery pink and green printed towels, complete with an oh-so-tropical flamingo motif, was simply meant to be slung over the back of a beach lounger. Measuring 30 by 60 inches, each towel is absorbent, and durable, made from 100 percent combed ring-spun pure cotton, as well as Oeko-Tex certified.

BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $39.99); target.com.

Solid & Striped

Solid & Striped The Beach Towel

We know and love Solid & Striped for its striking collection of elegant bikinis and one-pieces—but this 28-by-60- inch beach towel might win our hearts as its prime offering with a gigantic eighty percent discount. Warning: You might find yourself adding some swimsuits to your cart too. You know, since you saved the money and all, they’re practically free!

BUY IT: $15 (orig. $78); solidandstriped.com.