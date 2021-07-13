My Dad's Secret to the Best Fall-Off-the-Bone Barbecue Is This "Bad" Butt Rub

That being said, his secret weapon is, in fact, a butt rub — but not just any butt rub. He's been using Bad Byron's Butt Rub Barbecue Seasoning for years now, and it's really the best. It's got the perfect combination of spices (including a little bit of a spicy kick to complement the smokiness) that results in savory, mouthwatering, scrumptious barbecue without having to take time to mix up your own concoction using countless spices. He buys the big plastic jug of it and shakes it over that meat with the same recklessness I use to apply butter to a hot biscuit. Zero inhibitions.