My Dad's Secret to the Best Fall-Off-the-Bone Barbecue Is This "Bad" Butt Rub
Before digging into it, we should state the obvious: Barbecue doesn't get to fall-off-the-bone status from just a butt rub. Just ask The South's Most Legendary Barbecue Joints. It's all in the preparation. My dad? He's got a smoker, which he employs largely on special occasions, such as the Fourth of July for the family barbecue and on Thanksgiving to make a slap-ya-mama smoked turkey.
That being said, his secret weapon is, in fact, a butt rub — but not just any butt rub. He's been using Bad Byron's Butt Rub Barbecue Seasoning for years now, and it's really the best. It's got the perfect combination of spices (including a little bit of a spicy kick to complement the smokiness) that results in savory, mouthwatering, scrumptious barbecue without having to take time to mix up your own concoction using countless spices. He buys the big plastic jug of it and shakes it over that meat with the same recklessness I use to apply butter to a hot biscuit. Zero inhibitions.
Bad Byron's Butt Rub might have a funny name, but it's all business. No sugar, MSG, or unnecessary filler. Just the perfect balance of spices, including onion, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika, and chipotle (smoked jalapeño). While my dad mainly uses it when he's making barbecue dishes like pulled pork and ribs, it's technically an all-purpose seasoning blend, which means you can throw it on any protein you're cooking up on any night. Chicken breasts, ground chuck, chicken wings, or even salmon can benefit from the cheeky butt rub.
If you're embarking on a barbecue mission, my dad recommends applying it generously all over the meat before smoking and again once more (this is the finishing touch!) after the pork is smoked and shredded. He mixes it in with all the meat and fatty juices, and it makes such a difference of flavor when you eat it. Trust me on that.
Want to try your hand at making your own blend? Consider our tasty Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs. Shop the seasoning blend below.
Related Items
Bad Byron's Butt Rub Barbecue Seasoning
While my dad gets the big jug, you can also invest in the smaller version to make sure you like it. Which again, trust me, you will.
SHOP 4.5-OUNCE: $3.98; walmart.com
SHOP 26-OUNCE: $14.29; amazon.com