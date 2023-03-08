Everything We Know About 'Bass Reeves,' The Next Addition To The ‘Yellowstone' Universe

Yellowstone is the gift that keeps on giving.

The success of Paramount’s modern day Western spawned not one, but two, prequel series exploring the dramatic Dutton family history: 1883 and 1923. And then there are the spinoff series, 6666 and Bass Reeves, which are both currently in production.

While we’ve already done a deep dive into the Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, we’ve yet to touch on Bass Reeves.

The 1883 spinoff was first reported in September 2021 with the news that Selma star David Oyelowo was attached to play the show’s title character. According to Variety, additional cast members who have since signed on include Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman. Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas.

The period drama, set in the same time period as 1883, tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser.

The series, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

A premiere date has not yet been released. Stay tuned, y’all!

