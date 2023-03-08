Everything We Know About 'Bass Reeves,' The Next Addition To The ‘Yellowstone' Universe

The period drama is a spinoff of the 'Yellowstone' prequel, ‘1883.’

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023
Bass Reeves Series
Photo:

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; JC Olivera/Getty Images

Yellowstone is the gift that keeps on giving. 

The success of Paramount’s modern day Western spawned not one, but two, prequel series exploring the dramatic Dutton family history: 1883 and 1923. And then there are the spinoff series, 6666 and Bass Reeves, which are both currently in production.

While we’ve already done a deep dive into the Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, we’ve yet to touch on Bass Reeves

The 1883 spinoff was first reported in September 2021 with the news that Selma star David Oyelowo was attached to play the show’s title character. According to Variety, additional cast members who have since signed on include Barry Pepper, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and Grantham Coleman. Bass Reeves is currently filming in Texas. 

The period drama, set in the same time period as 1883, tells the tale of Bass Reeves, the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi believed to be the inspiration for "The Lone Ranger." Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer along with Chad Feehan and David C. Glasser.

The series, per its official logline, “will bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

A premiere date has not yet been released. Stay tuned, y’all!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Jimmy Yellowstone 6666
Everything We Know About '6666,' Plus What To Expect From The Newest 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off
Yellowstone Rip, Kayce, and John Dutton
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Date Announced
Yellowstone Season 3
'Yellowstone' Producer Reveals When Fans Can Expect Season 5
Television
23 Books To Read Before They're Made Into Movies And TV Shows
Daisy Jones & The Six
Some Of The Best ‘Daisy Jones & The Six' Scenes Were Filmed In New Orleans
Sweet Magnolias
JoAnna Garcia Swisher Shares How Her Daughters Feel About Those ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Kissing Scenes
Kaylin Hedges Idol
15-Year-Old 'American Idol' Contestant Reunited With Army Dad During Emotional Audition
A Nashville Legacy
Hallmark’s “A Nashville Legacy” Was Actually Filmed In Two Southern Cities
Andie MacDowell
South Carolina Native Andie MacDowell Absolutely Loves Playing Del In “The Way Home”
Kathy Bates
CBS Orders "Matlock" Reboot Starring Kathy Bates
Forrest Gump Bus Stop Scene
Box Of Chocolates From "Forrest Gump" Sells For $25,000
Are You There God Movie
"Are You There God? It's Me Margaret" Was Filmed In And Around Charlotte
Cast of Hallmark's Ride
Hallmark Announces Premiere Date For New Series, “Ride”
Matthew McConaughey Kevin Costner
'Yellowstone' Rumored To Be Nearing End; Matthew McConaughey Set To Take Reins In Franchise Extension
Curious Caterer: Grilling Season
Nikki DeLoach And Andrew Walker Are Back In "Curious Caterer: Grilling Season"
Hallmark lineup
Hallmark Announces Five New Movies For March