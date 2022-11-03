Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys

Johnny Morris presented his plans for Valhalla, a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys,

Published on November 3, 2022
Valhalla Lodge
Photo:

Johnny Morris Nature Resorts

Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. 

Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys. 

Situated on 175 scenic acres and boasting more than a mile of breathtaking beachfront property in Marathon, Valhalla Island Resort will be the largest resort property anywhere in the Florida Keys. It will be located just 15 minutes from the Marathon International Airport, a two-hour drive from Miami, and just over an hour from Key West in an area described as “ground zero for some of the best sailfish, swordfish, tarpon, bonefish, permit, and snook fishing in the world.” 

Inspired by the legendary Long Key Fishing Camp frequented by Ernest Hemingway, plans for Valhalla Island Resort involve maintaining over 50% of the property’s green space. It will be vehicle free and designed with a minimal footprint on the native habitat and wildlife.

Long key Fishing Camp

Johnny Morris Nature Resorts

“The Valhalla Island Resort is the latest reinforcement in Johnny’s continuing commitment to boosting the Florida Keys sportfishing community and promoting the region’s tourism industry,” a news release notes. “Located just 25 miles southwest of World Wide Sportsman—Bass Pro Shops’ saltwater store—in Islamorada, the resort is the latest offering of Morris’ and Bass Pro Shops’ series of investments to amplify sportfishing, conservation and nature-based tourism within the Keys and the State of Florida.”

Valhalla Island Market

Johnny Morris Nature Resorts

Resort accommodations consist of a collection of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom cottages, in addition to a master lodge and general store, all of which are shaded by hundreds of palm trees. Other amenities include restaurants, a spa, swimming pools, fishing marina, and gathering spaces designed for people to connect with nature.

Construction of the Valhalla Island Resort is scheduled to be completed within the next two years.

