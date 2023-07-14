Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples

OK, Spanx you have our attention! Our favorite online retailer to shop for fitted, flattering wardrobe staples shocked us all with this surprise sale that has everything in its clearance section—from fitted leggings to classic dresses—marked down by an impressive 30 percent. We’re talking everything from chic office wear to athleisure-friendly biker shorts, and with prices this affordable, you’re going to want to fill your closet up with these everyday basics.

But make sure to do it ASAP because there’s no telling how long Spanx is going to keep these deals live. Some sizes and colors are selling out like crazy, too, so there’s no better time than now to press “add to cart.” Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the sale.

AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

Spanx

With Spanx’s reputation for making flattering, classic styles, this top is a must-have. Even from the pictures alone, you can tell the fit is going to be spot-on, and tailored. It makes a great office outfit, especially paired with any of the pants below, and it’s one to buy in every color—classic navy, mauve, burnt rust, and ice pink if you can swing it.

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

We’re not sure that we’ll ever wear proper jeans again—not with Spanx’s Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant as an alternative. Fitted, curve-hugging, and available in pale pink, bronze glow, and cedar, these stretchy pants are our new go-to for the office, and beyond.

The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress

Spanx

Speaking of the perfect work ‘fit, why wear two pieces when you can wear one, and look just as put-together? The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress is aptly named for sure, because it fits like a glove in all the right places, and flares out at the bottom for a flattering, A-line skirt that falls just above the knee.

Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Spanx

Yes, bodysuits are a basic, especially in 2023. Not only does this one go with just about any look you put together, but it can be easily layered over with a well-fitting blazer or cardigan, and the smoothing design and snap gusset means no ill-fitting bumps or blouses that come accidentally untucked. It’s seamless, and the effect is elevated, no matter how you pair it.

AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress

Spanx

Now this dress is effortless. We have a feeling Audrey Hepburn would approve of this classic silhouette. The mock neckline is extremely complimentary, and it’s made of surprisingly lightweight fabric that provides optimal air flow and comfort, even during the hottest summer days.

Active Cropped Leggings

Spanx

We consider cropped black leggings a wardrobe essential without a doubt. You may not wear them to work (which TBH, we think you can, if dressed up correctly), but leggings are appropriate in just about every other setting, too, which means you’ll get a ton of wear out of them. Not only are they versatile (and less than $70), they also have a favorable high-rise waistband and Spanx’s signature sculpting technology.

Look at Me Now Bike Short

Spanx

These are the bike shorts we’ll be wearing for the rest of the summer (and well into the winter while working out, too). They’re seam-free in the center—which means no unwanted camel toe—and form-fitting all the way around, lifting and sculpting your behind without any help from shapewear.

