Spanx Totally Took Shoppers By Surprise With This Impromptu Sale, And We’re Living For These Wardrobe Staples

BRB, buying the Mock Neck Dress in every color.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Spanx Sale Basics Tout
Photo:

Southern Living / Spanx

OK, Spanx you have our attention! Our favorite online retailer to shop for fitted, flattering wardrobe staples shocked us all with this surprise sale that has everything in its clearance section—from fitted leggings to classic dresses—marked down by an impressive 30 percent. We’re talking everything from chic office wear to athleisure-friendly biker shorts, and with prices this affordable, you’re going to want to fill your closet up with these everyday basics.

But make sure to do it ASAP because there’s no telling how long Spanx is going to keep these deals live. Some sizes and colors are selling out like crazy, too, so there’s no better time than now to press “add to cart.” Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the sale.

AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Top

Spanx

With Spanx’s reputation for making flattering, classic styles, this top is a must-have. Even from the pictures alone, you can tell the fit is going to be spot-on, and tailored. It makes a great office outfit, especially paired with any of the pants below, and it’s one to buy in every color—classic navy, mauve, burnt rust, and ice pink if you can swing it.

Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant

Spanx

We’re not sure that we’ll ever wear proper jeans again—not with Spanx’s Stretch Twill Cropped Wide Leg Pant as an alternative. Fitted, curve-hugging, and available in pale pink, bronze glow, and cedar, these stretchy pants are our new go-to for the office, and beyond.

The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress

Spanx The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress

Spanx

Speaking of the perfect work ‘fit, why wear two pieces when you can wear one, and look just as put-together? The Perfect Fit and Flare Dress is aptly named for sure, because it fits like a glove in all the right places, and flares out at the bottom for a flattering, A-line skirt that falls just above the knee.

Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Spanx

Yes, bodysuits are a basic, especially in 2023. Not only does this one go with just about any look you put together, but it can be easily layered over with a well-fitting blazer or cardigan, and the smoothing design and snap gusset means no ill-fitting bumps or blouses that come accidentally untucked. It’s seamless, and the effect is elevated, no matter how you pair it.

AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress 

AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress

Spanx

Now this dress is effortless. We have a feeling Audrey Hepburn would approve of this classic silhouette. The mock neckline is extremely complimentary, and it’s made of surprisingly lightweight fabric that provides optimal air flow and comfort, even during the hottest summer days.

Active Cropped Leggings

SPANX Active Cropped Leggings

Spanx

We consider cropped black leggings a wardrobe essential without a doubt. You may not wear them to work (which TBH, we think you can, if dressed up correctly), but leggings are appropriate in just about every other setting, too, which means you’ll get a ton of wear out of them. Not only are they versatile (and less than $70), they also have a favorable high-rise waistband and Spanx’s signature sculpting technology.

Look at Me Now Bike Short

Spanx

Spanx

These are the bike shorts we’ll be wearing for the rest of the summer (and well into the winter while working out, too). They’re seam-free in the center—which means no unwanted camel toe—and form-fitting all the way around, lifting and sculpting your behind without any help from shapewear.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Simply Genius (6 pack) Large and Tall 17x17 Pop-Up Mesh Food Covers Tout
Protect Your Summer BBQ And Picnic Spreads From Pests With These Best-Selling $15 Mesh Food Covers
Stainless Steel Can Coolers Tout
Keep Drinks Cold All Day Long With These Stainless Steel Can Coolers That Start At $23 For A 4-Pack
Amazon Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Find Stellar Deals On Cookware, Home Accents, Fashion, And More
Related Articles
Spanx Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Is Secretly Offering An Extra 30% Off Sale Items—Including Shorts, Dresses, Pants, And More
Amazon Prime Day Zattcas Womens 2023 Summer Casual Long Dress
Amazon's Overstock Outlet Is Bursting With Exclusive Deals On Stylish Dresses, Sandals, And More
Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping Tout
The 67 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping This Year
Lily Pulitzer sale tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Splash Sale Is Here With Discounts Up To 50% Off—But Only For A Couple Of Days
Amazon Prime Day Vera Bradley Deals Tout
Vera Bradley Bags And Accessories Are Majorly Discounted For Prime Day—And Deals Start At Just $10
Editor-Loved Prime Day Deal Roundup Tout
From Satin Pillowcases To Pickleball Paddles, Here’s What Our Editors Are Buying This Prime Day
Best Early Dress PD Deals Tout
Amazon Quietly Discounted Hundreds Of Dresses Ahead Of Prime Day—Here Are The 12 Best Styles Worth Shopping
Workout Leggings
The Best High-Waisted Leggings That'll Make You Never Want To Put On Real Pants Again
Amazon MARTHA STEWART Gatwick 7 QT Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
The Best Deals You’ll Find On Decor, Dresses, Skincare, Kitchenware, And More This Fourth Of July
Best Culotte Pants
Culottes Are the Comeback Trend We've All Been Waiting For—Here Are 15 Cute Pairs To Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup: Things Designers Buy on Prime Day Tout
13 Things Designers Love To Buy During Amazon Prime Day
The Best Sun Hats
The 19 Best Sun Hats Of 2023
Nichola Maxi Dress in Zanzibar Blue Meet Me On The Dock Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Huge Sale Is the Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up We All Need
Interior Designer Picking Fabrics
15 Things Interior Designers Would Never Do
Spanx Perfect Pant
Nobody Will Know These Stylish Pants That Go With Everything Actually Feel Like Loungewear
spanx white pant
15 Ways To Wear White After Labor Day