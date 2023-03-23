Shoppers Say This Popular Cleansing Balm Is A 'Miracle' Makeup Remover For Sensitive Skin—And It's Just $15

No matter how much glam you enjoy or how natural your makeup is, it all has to come off at some point. Using a double-cleansing technique effectively removes every last trace of makeup, sunscreen, and daily buildup without stripping your skin, but it all starts with the perfect oil-based cleanser. Amazon shoppers have mastered the first step of their double-cleansing routines with the popular Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm.

According to the brand, one jar of this cleansing balm sells every three seconds, and it has amassed more than 8,500 perfect ratings thanks to its makeup-erasing abilities and moisturizing benefits. Typically, you can snatch up a jar of the original version for $19, but right now, it's on sale for just $15.

The formula includes a proprietary blend of active botanicals and antioxidant-enriched vitamins C and E for a brighter, more hydrated complexion. The cleansing agent was created for all skin types and is also free of harmful sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, alcohol, artificial coloring, and phthalates.

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $15 (orig. $19); amazon.com

The Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm is solid and turns creamy when mixed with water to melt away waterproof and stubborn makeup from your eyes, lips, and face. Use the included spatula to scoop up the balm, gently massage it into your dry skin using circular motions, and watch as your makeup swiftly breaks down. Add water as you rub to emulsify the cleanser, then wash it off with lukewarm water or use a cloth to wipe it off. Now you're ready for the second step of your cleansing routine.

"This pink jar holds a miracle," wrote one reviewer. "It liquefies into the best makeup remover that slides across your face." A second shopper declared it a "holy grail" find for removing eye makeup and waterproof formulas. "My eyes are irritated and feel raw with other products, but this product is amazing. It gets off all my waterproof mascara with little effort and is super moisturizing for my dry skin!"

Get ready to upgrade your double-cleansing routine on a budget with the Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm.