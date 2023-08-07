Balloon Carrying Nashville Girl’s Letter Discovered By Texas Couple 880 Miles Away

Jaymes Knox was playing with his dogs in his backyard on August 2 when he noticed a balloon with what appeared to be a rolled-up note attached to it. He watched as it fell from the sky and into a field behind his home in Kyle, Texas.

“I quickly ran inside to tell my wife ‘Put on your shoes! We are going on an adventure!’” Jaymes recalled to SouthernLiving.com.

His wife, Rachael, didn’t hesitate, and the couple raced across the field to the shiny blue balloon and the paper note it carried.

Rachael opened the faded letter and found a child’s handwriting and a message that said: “Haray, haray! You got this messig today! Olivia Brown sent this. If found please call…” with a phone number.

The couple texted a photo of Rachael holding the note and the balloon to the enclosed phone number. They heard back almost immediately from Olivia’s family… all the way in Nashville.

The family shared via text message that they had released the balloon on July 30, which meant it had traveled roughly 880 miles in just three days.

PHOTO: Jaymes Knox PHOTO: Jaymes Knox

“We were told that Olivia is so enthralled we found her letter that she was jumping up and down screaming her little heart out in excitement!” Jaymes said.

He added that he and Rachael hope to hop on a Zoom with the family “just to meet this spirited little girl that brought so much joy to our day.”