What to Write in a Baby Shower Card

The classic nursery song rhymes, "First comes love; then comes marriage; then comes baby in a baby carriage!" But Southerners know that before there's ever a baby in the carriage, there's a baby shower celebrating new parents and their anticipated arrival. Baby showers are an opportunity for family, friends, and coworkers to offer gifts that will help the parents-to-be as they prepare to bring their new baby home, as well as a chance to offer encouragement and well wishes. Here's what to say (and, perhaps more importantly, what not to say) in a baby shower card.

For a Family Member or Close Friend

When it comes to your nearest and dearest, you can be more personal.

"I'm so excited for our newest member of the family/friend group to finally join us! Happy times ahead."

"Once baby arrives, I'm here to fold laundry, make dinner, and clean the house. Just say the word!"

"I can't wait to watch you become a parent. You're going to be the best at it!"

"Praying for a safe delivery and for a happy, healthy baby."

"We've dreamed of this day for so long, and now it's almost here! Can't wait to meet your precious baby."

"Oh baby! You're about to become parents, and I'll be here for you every step of the way."

"You and this baby are so very loved!"

For Showers Honoring Both Parents

While baby showers may have traditionally celebrated just the mothers, it's important to show their partners love too.

"Congratulations! This baby is so lucky to call you two parents."

"I'm thrilled for you both, and I can't wait to meet your new arrival."

"Y'all make a great team. Congrats on your coming addition!"

"Hip, hip, hooray! Y'all are going to be wonderful parents."

"With warm wishes for a happy, healthy baby and stealing zzz's when you can catch them!"

"May hope and love fill your home during this exciting time."

For a Co-worker

Keep it short and sweet.

"Congratulations on your bundle of joy!"

"I'm so happy for you and your growing family."

"Can't wait to meet your new addition!"

"Wishing you all the best with your expected arrival."

"So many happy times ahead for you! Congratulations."

Bible Verses to Include in a Baby Shower Card

Parents-to-be of the Christian faith may find encouragement and peace in a Bible verse. Here are six verses that are particularly well-suited for celebrating new parents.

Psalm 139:14: "I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well."

James 1:17: "Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change."

Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Numbers 6:24-26: "The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."

Mark 9:36-37: "He took a little child whom he placed among them. Taking the child in his arms, he said to them, "Whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me does not welcome me but the one who sent me."

1 Timothy 4:12: "Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity."

What Not to Write in a Baby Shower Card

Perhaps even more important than what to say in a baby shower card is what to avoid.

Unless the parents-to-be have explicitly asked for words of wisdom or recommendations, it's best to park advice at the door, no matter how well intended. It's likely the couple has already been inundated with name suggestions, arguments for and against breastfeeding, and all kinds of lists about must-haves for their anticipated arrival. Skip the diatribe and focus your note on encouragement and well wishes instead.

