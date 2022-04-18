Food Network Kitchen chef and James Beard Foundation Award-winner Virginia Willis has made cookies with Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson, foraged for berries in the Alaskan wilderness, harvested capers in Sicily, and beguiled celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Bill Clinton, Morgan Freeman, and Julie Chrisley with her cooking. Virginia is the author of Secrets of the Southern Table; Lighten Up, Y'all; Bon Appétit, Y'all; Basic to Brilliant, Y'all; Okra; and Grits. She was the TV kitchen director for Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay, and Nathalie Dupree and executive producer for Epicurious TV on the Discovery Channel. She's been seen on Food Network, CBS This Morning, and Fox and Friends and featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Eater, and Food52. She has contributed to Eating Well, Garden & Gun, and Bon Appétit, and more. Her fans love her foolproof recipes and down-to-earth attitude. Learn more at www.virginiawillis.com.
For the past five decades, Nathalie Dupree has been one of our region's biggest culinary stars, spreading the gospel of Southern food far and wide and inspiring generations of cooks, including author Virginia Willis
Even folks who aren't fans of Brussels sprouts will like them fried. Houston's popular Eight Row Flint takes fried Brussels sprouts one step further by transforming them into vegetarian tacos, providing the inspiration for this recipe. A splatter guard is helpful when frying the sprouts.
Chefs all across the South are putting up jars of local produce, lining their larders and dining room shelves with interesting twists on pickles. You too can have a little jar of big Brussels sprout flavor for snacking, sandwiches, or skewered to garnish a spicy Bloody Mary.