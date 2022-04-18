Virginia Willis

Food Network Kitchen chef and James Beard Foundation Award-winner Virginia Willis has made cookies with Dwanye "The Rock" Johnson, foraged for berries in the Alaskan wilderness, harvested capers in Sicily, and beguiled celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Bill Clinton, Morgan Freeman, and Julie Chrisley with her cooking. Virginia is the author of Secrets of the Southern Table; Lighten Up, Y'all; Bon Appétit, Y'all; Basic to Brilliant, Y'all; Okra; and Grits. She was the TV kitchen director for Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay, and Nathalie Dupree and executive producer for Epicurious TV on the Discovery Channel. She's been seen on Food Network, CBS This Morning, and Fox and Friends and featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Eater, and Food52. She has contributed to Eating Well, Garden & Gun, and Bon Appétit, and more. Her fans love her foolproof recipes and down-to-earth attitude. Learn more at www.virginiawillis.com.
Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes Recipe
Beets act as a natural food coloring in these moist, tender cupcakes topped with rich cream cheese frosting.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal Recipe
This simple, six-ingredient recipe takes just half an hour to prepare—making us wonder why we don't have fried okra more often.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Let's face it—even kids will eat broccoli if you cover it with cheese.
The Queen of Southern Cuisine
For the past five decades, Nathalie Dupree has been one of our region's biggest culinary stars, spreading the gospel of Southern food far and wide and inspiring generations of cooks, including author Virginia Willis
Trade Kale for Collards
These leafy greens are healthy, delicious, in season, and in style.
3 Easy Ideas for Okra
Three new spins on the signature Southern veggie
Blueberry-Cornmeal Cake Recipe
This moist, berry-studded cake gets its great texture from medium-grind cornmeal.
How Southerners Use All That Summer Squash
This summertime vegetable is more versatile than you think. Virginia Willis shares her favorite ways to cook with zucchini in her column Cooking with Virginia.
Why Blueberries are Southern Gems
It's peak season for sweet Southern blueberries and we're eating as many as we can!
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal Recipe
When blueberries are in season, this easy, hearty oatmeal is my go-to breakfast at least once a week.
Why We Appreciate the Easy, Healthy, Messy Beet (and Why You Should Too)
Virginia Willis shares her favorite ways to cook with beets in her column Cooking with Virginia.
Fried Brussels Sprout Tacos Recipe
Even folks who aren't fans of Brussels sprouts will like them fried. Houston's popular Eight Row Flint takes fried Brussels sprouts one step further by transforming them into vegetarian tacos, providing the inspiration for this recipe. A splatter guard is helpful when frying the sprouts.
Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans Recipe
Do you love the crunch of coleslaw or the heartiness of a chopped kale salad? You'll love this crisp, fresh salad of shaved Brussels sprouts, Honeycrisp apples, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans.
Traditional Quick-Pickled Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Chefs all across the South are putting up jars of local produce, lining their larders and dining room shelves with interesting twists on pickles. You too can have a little jar of big Brussels sprout flavor for snacking, sandwiches, or skewered to garnish a spicy Bloody Mary.
Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice Recipe
These collards have gotten the Creole touch with a little dirty rice.
Grilled Creole Chicken & Okra Recipe
Getting a nice char on these fresh ingredients is key to a flavorful grilled dish. The hot sauce is optional, but it gives the extra kick this Creole dish longs for.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce Recipe
Serve this colorful medley as a side or a boldly flavored vegetarian main dish.
