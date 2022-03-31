Vianney Rodriguez

Vianney Rodriguez is the founder, recipe developer, and South Texas foodie behind Sweet Life. She is the author of Latin Twist, a collection of nearly 100 delicious Latin-inspired cocktails and the The Tex-Mex Slow Cooker, a gorgeous cookbook filled with 100 incredible Tex-Mex recipes that you can easily make at home in your slow cooker. Sweet Life is a celebration of her life in South Texas and an exploration of South Texas food and culture. Simply put, Sweet Life is a delicious blend of the culture and flavors from her life. On Sweet Life, Vianney shares her passion for good food, experiences, and memories celebrated with family through travel, entertaining, and soul-satisfying meals. Follow her on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and at sweetlifebake.com.
Concha Tres Leches Cake
New!
Rodriguez takes a fun, often playful approach to cooking, like this incredible dessert mash-up of conchas and tres leches cake.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos with These Delicious Recipes
Gallery
Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, shares her favorite Day of the Dead traditions including some amazing dishes for the three-day celebration.
You Won't Be Able to Resist This Fruity Salsa
Article
Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, shares a favorite new appetizer that's perfect for game day parties—or any gathering.
Kick the Summer Heat with These Peach Margarita Paletas
Article
Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, cools off with her paletas made with fresh Texas peaches, Cointreau, and plenty of tequila.
Make Room on Your Summer Table For This Roasted Corn and Mango Salad
Article
Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, shares her recipe for this fresh, seasonal dish with a kick.
This Might Be Our New Favorite Summer Cocktail
Article
Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, shares a delicious and dramatic cocktail that's made for summer parties.
Fry Up This Addictively Good Party Snack This Weekend
Article
Move over chips and salsa. Vianney Rodriguez, the South Texas food blogger behind Sweet Life, shares her new favorite party snack.
