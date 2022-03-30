Vera Stewart

Vera Stewart is a Southern cooking show host, entrepreneur, caterer, mail-order aficionado, cookbook author, and mentor based in Augusta, Georgia. Find her on Facebook, Instagram, and at veryvera.com.
Vera Stewart's Egg Salad
From Masters week to a Saturday snack, Stewart shares her mama's classic recipe.
Vera Stewart Shares Her Mama's Best Cooking Lesson
Vera Stewart, host of the VeryVera Show and author of The VeryVera Cookbook, shares memories of her hard-working Mama—and one of her favorite recipes.
