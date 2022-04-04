Born and raised in Monticello, Georgia, musician and best-selling cookbook author Trisha Yearwood brings her family-inspired recipes and food traditions to her Food Network series, Trisha's Southern Kitchen. From an early age, Trisha was passionate about music and participated in various events held by her school and local Georgia community. Trisha Yearwood has won three Grammy Awards®, two Academy of Country Music Awards, three Country Music Association honors, and has 19 top 10 singles. She released her first best-selling cookbook, Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen (Clarkson Potter), in 2008. Her second book, Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood (Clarkson Potter), followed in 2010. Both books reached the #1 position on the New York Times best-seller list. Her latest cookbook Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family was published in 2021. Trisha is married to musician Garth Brooks and lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She appeared in the September 2021 issue of Southern Living and was interviewed for the Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast. Find her on social media @trishayearwood and at her website.