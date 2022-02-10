Tracey Minkin

Tracey Minkin is an award-winning writer and editor whose work has appeared in national and regional magazines as well as digital platforms including Southern Living, Coastal Living, Travel + Leisure, Outside, Food & Wine, Men's Journal, VERANDA, and many more. She moved to Birmingham, Alabama, in 2014, where she spent many hours exploring and writing about the Southern travel and culture. Tracey holds a B.A. in English from Stanford University and a M.S. in Journalism from Columbia University. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
