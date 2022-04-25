Todd Richards

Chef Todd Richards is an award-winning chef known for his contemporary cooking style rooted in Soul & Southern cuisines. A native of Chicago, and based in Atlanta since the early 1990s, Richards is a self-taught chef and two-time semifinalist for James Beard Foundation Awards - Best Chef: Southeast.

Richards is the co-owner of The Soulful Company Restaurant Group, overseeing Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ in the East Lake neighborhood of Atlanta and Soul: Food & Culture inside of Atlanta's famed Krog Street Market.

His debut cookbook, Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes (Time Inc., Meredith Corporation), was released to rave reviews in May 2018.

Chef Todd is an active Board Member of Wholesome Wave Georgia, a member and supporter of the Southern Foodways Alliance, and is a founding council member of the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival. Richards also hosts the podcast Soul with Todd Richards on the Heritage Radio Network.
Collard Greens with Smoked Ham Hocks and Pickled Collard Green Stems
"Is there a more harmonious marriage of deliciousness than ham hock broth and collard greens?" asks chef Todd Richards. In this recipe from his cookbook Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes, even the collard stems are used as a pickled topping for even more flavor. Cook the greens low and slow to keep them tender but not mushy," says Richards. "Just reheat them with a touch of water or reserved cooking liquid."
Pickled Collard Green Stems
Turn usually discarded collard green stems into a great condiment for your next meal.
Ginger and Collard Green Fried Rice
Chef Todd Richards adds some soul food flavor to classic ginger fried rice by using collard greens.
Liver and Spring Onions with Crispy Shallots and Potato Puree
This recipe from Atlanta chef Todd Richards is one of many soul food recipes from his recent cookbook.
