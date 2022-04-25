"Is there a more harmonious marriage of deliciousness than ham hock broth and collard greens?" asks chef Todd Richards. In this recipe from his cookbook Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes, even the collard stems are used as a pickled topping for even more flavor. Cook the greens low and slow to keep them tender but not mushy," says Richards. "Just reheat them with a touch of water or reserved cooking liquid."
Advertisement
Turn usually discarded collard green stems into a great condiment for your next meal.
Chef Todd Richards adds some soul food flavor to classic ginger fried rice by using collard greens.
This recipe from Atlanta chef Todd Richards is one of many soul food recipes from his recent cookbook.