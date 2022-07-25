Timothy Charles Davis
Writer and Author Timothy Charles Davis has been writing professionally for almost 25 years, and teaching at the university level since 2015. His food and music writing has been anthologized in regional "best-of" compilations, and he has written for outlets including Southern Living, Salon.com, Mother Jones, First We Feast, Saveur, Christian Science Monitor, Gastronomica and Oxford American. His "The Hot Chicken Cookbook", now in its fifth printing, has been written about in Time, National Geographic, The New Yorker, Washington Post, and Food Republic.