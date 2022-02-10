Thuc Doan Nguyen
Thuc Doan Nguyen is a Southerner who was born in Vietnam and sponsored to Kinston, North Carolina. She grew up there, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and in Charles County, Southern Maryland, on rural routes and also down the road from Amish farms. Thuc is a country gal who then went on to live in London, England, New York City, and in Los Angeles. She's made New Orleans her permanent home.
Thuc is a well respected essayist and journalist who has appeared on various podcasts discussing immigrant identities, Asian-American issues, American culture, and North-American travel. She's been written about in The Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Salon, Forbes, The Chicago Tribune, and The Huffington Post for her creative writing and cultural contributions.
