Thu-Ha Nguyen

Thu-Ha Nguyen (pictured at right) was born in Nha Trang, Vietnam in 1951. Known for its sandy beaches and offshore islands, she grew up going to local fresh markets where she would gather fresh fruits, vegetables, and seafood to bring home to prepare meals everyday. Thu-Ha's love of food came from exploring all of the amazing restaurants and street food stalls in South Vietnam. She and her siblings were raised by a single-mom that taught her simple home cooking. But she always loved the vibrancy that the city had to offer. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, Thu-Ha, her husband, and two young children were able to immigrate to Charleston, South Carolina in 1979. Missing the cuisine of her native country, Thu-Ha began cooking to recreate dishes of her youth. Today, her cuisine reflects a mix of traditional dishes from her youth in South Vietnam to a more modern take on dishes with ingredients that are locally available to Charleston, South Carolina. However, her favorite dishes will always be that of growing up in Nha Trang and Saigon. Her daughter, Janice Nguyen Hudgins, owns Little Miss Ha, a Vietnamese restaurant in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.