Tess Garcia

Tess Garcia is a freelance writer who covers celebrity style, entertainment, teen issues, fashion, and beauty. Her work has appeared in People, InStyle, Real Simple, Health, Shape, and Teen Vogue. See more at tessgarcia.com.
This $14 'Clever Little Accessory' Is the Secret to Well-Fitting Clothes
Article
Baggy shirts and dresses, be gone.
Advertisement
This Toy Brings Out the Playful Side of Even Super Shy Cats
Article
It's the only thing that helped my foster kitten open up.
This American-Made Cookware Brand Uses a Little-Known Technique to Make Food Healthier
Article
Plus, it’s 20 percent off right now.
If You're Not Shopping Birch Lane's Presidents' Day Sale, You're Missing Out on Hundreds of Amazing Home Deals
Article
Extra 15 percent off at checkout, anyone?
Wayfair's Black Friday Sale Is Full of Outrageous Deals—Including Cuisinart Stand Mixers for 56 Percent Off
Article
Shop 20 of the best markdowns here.
Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Say This Shampoo 'Saved' Their Color-Treated Hair—and It's Just $9
Article
The Matrix Brass Off Shampoo is super marked down for Prime Day.
Already Thinking About Thanksgiving? This All-Clad Roaster Is $130 Off Right Now
Article
Add a little piece of luxury to your Turkey Day.
Advertisement
Already Thinking About Thanksgiving? This All-Clad Roaster Is $130 Off Right Now
Article
Add a little piece of luxury to your Turkey Day.
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com