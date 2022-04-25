Chef Terry Sargent is redefining barbecue in the South. Terry Sargent became a vegan for health reasons and spent his free time experimenting with meat- and dairy-free recipes. Looking for a challenge, he tried making barbecue that mimicked the real thing—sausage, "chic'n," brisket, and smoked jackfruit. In 2019, excited for other people to enjoy these favorites, Sargent held a pop-up on the Fourth of July. When the food sold out in 45 minutes, he knew he was onto something. Today, you can visit Sargent's current storefront, Grass VBQ Joint in Atlanta, Georgia. He was named a Southern Living 2021 Cook of the Year.