Tara Massouleh McCay

News Writer
Tara Massouleh McCay is a news writer for Southern Living's digital team. She's passionate about covering anything the South is talking about, whether it's the new season of Sweet Magnolias or the demise of Sister Schubert's beloved sausage wrap rolls. Prior to joining the Southern Living team, Tara worked as an editor for Birmingham magazine.

A Birmingham native and graduate of the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!), Tara loves to travel but will always call the South home. Her favorite trips involve climbing mountains and seeking out a city's spiciest foods.
News WriterTara Massouleh McCay is a news writer for Southern Living’s digital team. She’s passionate about covering anything the South is talking about, whether it’s the new season of Sweet Magnolias or the demise of Sister Schubert’s beloved sausage wrap rolls. Prior to joining the Southern Living team, Tara worked as an editor for Birmingham magazine. A Birmingham native and graduate of the University of Alabama (Roll Tide!), Tara loves to travel but will always call the South home. Her favorite trips involve climbing mountains and seeking out a city’s spiciest foods.
Advertisement
Bald Eagles are Making a Triumphant Return to the Chesapeake Bay Region
Article
Now is the perfect time for sightings of our majestic national symbol. 
North Carolina Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday with Car Parade
Article
The matriarch enjoyed having her whole family together for the momentous occasion. 
What's a Frost Flower? This Rare Natural Phenomenon Can be Seen All Over the South
Article
The gorgeous "blooms" require just the right conditions to unfurl. 
Luke Bryan's Wife Joins Him on Stage for Surprise "Sweet Caroline" Duet
Article
There couldn't have been a more fitting song for wife Caroline to help the country star sing!
Celebrities Rally Around Lacey Chabert After She Reflects on "Grief Journey" Following Her Sister's Death
Article
The Hallmark actress honored her sister's memory in an Instagram post earlier this week.  
Alabama Groundhog Sleeps Through Work Day
Article
Better luck next year!
Could Dolly Parton Be the Reason Taco Bell Finally Brings Back Mexican Pizza?
Article
Just when we thought we couldn't love her more!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mickey Guyton Will Sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI
Article
"I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…"
Texas Blood Donors Can Get Free Girl Scout Cookies This Month
Article
We Are Blood has partnered with Girl Scouts of Central Texas for the limited-time promotion. 
Texas Teen Raises $30,500 for St. Jude Through Charity Livestock Auction
Article
The crowd was moved to donate after 17-year-old cancer survivor Maddie Barber shared plans to donate the funds to the hospital that saved her life.
MasterClass Offers Free Class on Black History for Black History Month
Article
"Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love" is a three-part, 54-lesson class that examines 400 years of race in America. 
Giant Pickle-Flavored Gummies are Here, and We Can't Wait to Try Them
Article
The quarter-pound dill-flavored gummies are available on Amazon. 
Blake Shelton Sings Duet with 6-Year-Old in Need of Heart Transplant at Latest Concert
Article
There wasn't a dry eye in the house after their adorable performance!
Tim McGraw Shares Extreme 1883 Workout Schedule
Article
His strict regimen calls for some very early mornings. 
Advertisement
Bush's Beans Offering $50,000 to Fan Who Creates Next 15-Second Brand Commercial
Article
You could buy a lot of baked beans with that prize money!
Celebrities to Honor Betty White in New TV Special
Article
The hour-long special will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on January 31.
Blue Bell Brings Back Cookies 'N Cream Cone Ice Cream for Limited Time
Article
We haven't stopped thinking about this flavor since it debuted last year!
Enter This Sweepstakes and You Could Win Free Books for Life
Article
Bookshop.org is celebrating its second anniversary by gifting one lucky bookworm a lifetime of free books.
Florida Artist Creates Portrait of Betty White Using Only Lipstick
Article
The one-of-a-kind piece was donated to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay in White's honor.
6-Year-Old Alabama Boy Jumps in Front of Car to Save Younger Sister
Article
We're absolutely in awe of his bravery!
Nestle Toll House is Answering Prayers with New Ready-to-Bake Brownies
Article
No assembly or cleanup required! 
Advertisement
11-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Wins Mullet Competition, Donates Earnings to Foster Care
Article
What started as a fun quarantine haircut has now raised more than $7,000 for children in the foster care system. 
Longtime Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Leaving After 16 Years
Article
The legendary coach forever changed the course of Saints football.
Alabama Couple's Lost Wedding Ring Turns Up 30 Years Later
Article
The couple has been married since 1951, and the ring had been lost since the 1990s. 
Load More
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com