Tara Jensen has been baking daily, in a professional bakery or at home, for nearly two decades. Her specialties include working with wood-fired ovens, sourdough cultures, and freshly milled flour. After closing her farmers market based bakery, Smoke Signals, Jensen became a full time recipe developer, teacher, and author. Her bread and pies have been featured in Southern Living, Food & Wine, and Bon Appetit. Jensen has over 100k followers and posts daily about life and bread on her account @Bakerhands.