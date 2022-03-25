Tanner Latham

Tanner Latham is the founder of the creative content studio INGREDIENT, where he's led productions for the Washington Post, Vox Media, GE, and Discover, among other major brands. A former travel writer for Time Inc., public radio reporter, and bestselling author of a celebrity cookbook, he created and executive produced the limited podcast series Following Harriet, which charted as the #1 history podcast on Apple after its release. He has over 20 years of experience as a writer, podcaster and executive producer.
