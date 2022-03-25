Tanner Latham
Tanner Latham
Tanner Latham
Tanner Latham is the founder of the creative content studio INGREDIENT, where he's led productions for the Washington Post, Vox Media, GE, and Discover, among other major brands. A former travel writer for Time Inc., public radio reporter, and bestselling author of a celebrity cookbook, he created and executive produced the limited podcast series Following Harriet, which charted as the #1 history podcast on Apple after its release. He has over 20 years of experience as a writer, podcaster and executive producer.