Born and raised in Eden, North Carolina, Tabitha Brown is a wife, mom, actress, vegan food influencer, and recipe developer. Millions of fans tune in weekly for her live cooking shows on Facebook, recipes on TikTok, and stories and inspirational posts. Tabitha has had multiple television and film appearances, which include The Ellen Degeneres Show, Will & Grace, Bounce TV's Family Time & Stone Cold Christmas, Freeform's Switched at Birth, and I am Still Here. Tabitha finds joy and fulfillment helping others see the world and food differently. She shared her story of growing up in the South, her beloved family traditions, and a delicious recipe for vegan macaroni and cheese with Southern Living. Find her on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and at iamtabithabrown.com.