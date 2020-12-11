Susan Hall Mahon

We tried the trend and have some thoughts.
Advertisement
Never grab a mealy, tasteless melon again.
On Florida’s Atlantic coast, south of Fort Lauderdale and north of Miami, Hollywood boasts a two and a half mile–long “broadwalk” perfect for strolling and a charming vintage feel.
TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards ranks the 25 best beaches in the United States, so these beautiful beaches should be the next trip you book.
It's beautiful, sophisticated, and unfussy, just like our favorite beach houses. See why we're obsessed.