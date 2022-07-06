Su-Jit Lin
Su-Jit Lin
Su-Jit Lin
Su-Jit Lin has been working in the food industry since her childhood, having been raised in a commercial restaurant kitchen. Since then, she has written over 250 reference articles, taste tests, food reviews, essays, product reviews, lifestyle and culture stories, shopping guides, kitchen budgeting, kitchen tools and gadgets, and more. in addition to Allrecipes, her work can be found on The Spruce Eats, The Kitchn, Yummly, HuffPost, Eat This, Not That!, Simply Recipes, Well+Good, EatingWell, Thrillist, People, OpenTable, Al Jazeera, Longreads, AAA Magazine, and others. Her person, however, can be found traveling for food; working off the food at the gym or on some type of adventure; or writing about the intersection of all of the above and how it shapes our shared human experience.