Stephanie Burt is the host and producer of The Southern Fork podcast and a South Carolina-based writer. She's been writing exclusively about food and travel for more than a decade, and her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Washington Post, Saveur, Conde Nast Traveler, and Atlas Obscura. She focuses on researching heirloom ingredients, interviewing passionate culinary makers, and when she's in the kitchen, perfecting her roasted chicken recipe.