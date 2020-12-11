Stacey Ballis is a freelance writer in the culinary sphere based in Chicago. For nearly two decades she has been writing about food and cooking, testing kitchen equipment, and developing recipes for her readers. She is the author of ten culinary-themed novels, a digital cookbook, and over a thousand articles for both print and digital. She has done cooking segments for local television in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis, and was a regular on-air contributor to the first season of the Rachael Ray Show with eleven appearances.