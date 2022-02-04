Sid Evans

Editor in Chief
Sid has been the Editor in Chief of Southern Living since 2014. From 2011 until 2014, he was a Group Editor overseeing multiple titles including Southern Living, Coastal Living, Cooking Light, Sunset, and This Old House. He has also served as Editor in Chief of Garden & Gun, Field & Stream, and Men's Journal.

His awards include a National Magazine Award for General Excellence from the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME), more than 15 National Magazine Award nominations, as well as dozens of awards from Folio:, the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP), the Society of American Travel Writers, and other organizations. He has written for numerous publications, often about the South, and he is the host of Biscuits & Jam, a weekly podcast about food, music, and Southern culture.

Sid is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, and he lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with his wife and two children.
Edward Lee's Mission of Service
The chef joins Biscuits & Jam.
Paul Janeway of St. Paul and the Broken Bones Talks About Including his Grandfather's Voice in His Music
The musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
Reba McEntire on Why Her Mother Will Always Be Her Biggest Fan
The country star remembers the woman who introduced her to music—her mom.
Chef Samantha Fore Joins This Week's Episode of Biscuits & Jam
The chef joins Biscuits & Jam.
Country Artist Reyna Roberts on This Week's Biscuits & Jam Podcast
The musician joins us for this week’s episode.
Anderson East on Growing Up in Alabama, His Relationship with His Grandfather, and More on Biscuits & Jam
The Grammy-nominated soul vocalist joins Biscuits & Jam.
Remembering John Prine: A Biscuits & Jam Tribute with Fiona Prine
Fiona Prine joins us for a special episode.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
2
Sometimes the simplest recipes make the best traditions.
An Interview with Nashville Bluesman Keb' Mo' on This Week's Biscuits & Jam
The musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
Trisha Yearwood on Casseroles, Kitchen Messes, and Her Mama's Home Cooking
Trisha Yearwood gives us a taste of her new cookbook. 
Amy Grant Talks Life on Her Tennessee Farm, Christmas Celebrations, and More on Biscuits & Jam
The legendary musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
Lady A's Hillary Scott Joins Biscuits & Jam
The musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
Brittney Spencer's Country Dreams on This Week's Biscuits & Jam
The musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
Carla Hall Talks Food, Family, and Her New Book on This Week's Biscuits & Jam
Carla Hall joins Biscuits & Jam.
The Lessons I Learned From Bringing Another Dog Into Our Family
Learning to manage a new family member, one shoe at a time.
Erin and Ben Napier, Our Favorite Small Town Champions, Join This Week's Biscuits & Jam
The HGTV stars join Biscuits & Jam.
Ree Drummond on Her Biscuit Recipe, Love for Church Potlucks, and More on Biscuits & Jam
The Pioneer Woman joins Biscuits & Jam.
Valerie June on Her Memphis Roots, Her Brother's Cooking, and Being Southern on Biscuits & Jam
The musician joins Biscuits & Jam.
The View From The Station Wagon: Summer Memories With My Dad
Why my Southern education started in a station wagon.
Vivian Howard Talks Her North Carolina Roots, Famous Nachos, and New Book on Biscuits & Jam
The chef, restauranteur, and author joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
 Jenee Fleenor Talks Pimento Cheese, Touring With Blake Shelton, And More on Biscuits & Jam
The female musician joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
Jon Batiste Talks Red Beans & Rice, New Orleans, and the Oscar-Winning 'Soul' on Biscuits & Jam
The Oscar-nominated musician joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
Lee Brice Talks Clemson Football, Sausage Perlo, and More on Biscuits & Jam
The country musician joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
Loretta Lynn Talks Songwriting, Great Female Friendships, and Her New Album on Biscuits & Jam
The legendary musician joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
