Scott Jones is a nationally recognized food and wine expert who's leveraged his journalism background and training as a chef in media (print, digital, and television) for more than 20 years. He is the former Executive Food Editor of Southern Living, author of "The Southern Living Wine Guide and Journal," and a contributor to national lifestyle magazines, including AAA Living, Cooking Light, and The Costco Connection. He received degrees from the University of Mississippi and The Culinary Institute of America. Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Cook Up a Rustic, Casual Feast
Chef James Petrakis' new cookbook, The Ravenous Pig: Seasons of Florida, is full of Old Florida charm, as is his riverside cookout.
Chefs' Comfort Food Cook-Off
We asked 10 of the South's most celebrated chefs to share their inspired takes on down-home classics. Who really brought home the bacon? Who showed the most grit?
Supper at Sundown
Chef Shawn Cirkiel's outdoor Texas Hill Country get-together is the party equivalent of a pair of old blue jeans—relaxed, comfortable, and tailor-made for a low-key night.
Host Your Own Oyster Roast
Award-winning Charleston chef Mike Lata proves it's never too chilly for a party, especially with oysters at their peak. We'll tell you everything you need to know-from roasting to recipes-to host your own.
How To Make Watermelon Cups
These colorful cups look like a million bucks and can be made up to four hours ahead. Use them for everything from chicken or tuna salad to fresh fruit.
Cat Cora's Greek Easter Menu
This Mississippi native (and only female Iron Chef) shares a few of her favorite Easter dishes reflecting her Greek heritage.
Create a Signature Dry Rub
Follow this simple, four-step method to create your own signature dry rub.
Farm-Fresh Easter Menu
Chef Amy Tornquist created this Casual Carolina Menu with the best in-season local foods.
How To Serve Sparkling Wine
It's important to remember that all Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne.
Kids in the Kitchen
One of my great stress-busters during the busy holidays is to get in the kitchen with my daughters.
Break Bread Together
With their city on the mend, these New Orleans friends gather to give heartfelt thanks.
Cozy Fireside Supper
Celebrate great food and friends with this surprisingly easy, laid-back menu.
Triple-Duty Spreads
Talk about bang for the buck. These recipes are delicious as spreads, dips, or sauces.
Sweet on Tamales
Don't miss this twist on an authentic Mexican treat that's as much fun to make as it is to eat.
Down-home Reunion
This guy really knows how to cook. Here's a taste of the food he grew up on.
Special Sparklers
Toast friends and family with a sparkling wine.
Five Friends, One Fabulous Christmas
These women celebrate a friendship that began 15 years ago around the supper table.
Relax With a Glass of...
There are plenty of times when you just want to relax with a glass of wine after work or on the weekend. Here are a couple of wines I recently tried that are great with food, but just as good by themselves.
Wine Guide
Serving and enjoying wine is simple with these tips.
An Easy Party You Can Do
Our wine-and-cheese pairings invite an instant celebration.
An Extra Special Touch for the Holidays
As the holidays approach, folks start thinking about entertaining in special ways, particularly when it comes to pairing food and wine.
Straighten Up and Fry Right
Grab your skillet, and celebrate the South's favorite way to cook.
Food in the Fast Lane
Join us for a behind-the-scenes look at a hot, young NASCAR driver who loves to cook.
Baked Beans Made Easy
Use one of these hearty recipes to jazz up your next gathering.
Supper Swap
Cook only one night a week. We'll show you how.
