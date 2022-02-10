Scott Jones is a nationally recognized food and wine expert who's leveraged his journalism background and training as a chef in media (print, digital, and television) for more than 20 years. He is the former Executive Food Editor of Southern Living, author of "The Southern Living Wine Guide and Journal," and a contributor to national lifestyle magazines, including AAA Living, Cooking Light, and The Costco Connection. He received degrees from the University of Mississippi and The Culinary Institute of America. Follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Award-winning Charleston chef Mike Lata proves it's never too chilly for a party, especially with oysters at their peak. We'll tell you everything you need to know-from roasting to recipes-to host your own.
