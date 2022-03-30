Currently serving as a copywriter for luxury wallcovering brand, Phillip Jeffries, Sarah Newell is an expert in the field of interior design. Previously, she was the lifestyle editor at XO Group in New York City where she worked across all brands including The Knot, The Nest, and The Bump. Prior to that, she has held positions at Country Living, Real Simple, Glamour, and Harper's Bazaar. Her work has been published by Everyday with Rachel Ray, Town & Country Weddings, Bloomberg Pursuits, Parents, and American Baby magazines as well as online at Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, and HouseBeautiful.com.