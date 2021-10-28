Sanah Faroke

Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything from home gadgets to kitchen must-haves for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon. You can find her previous work in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.
Amazon Is Slashing Prices Up to 69 Percent Off on Everything Ahead of Cyber Monday
Think deals on Le Creuset, Tommy Hilfiger, Roomba, Apple, and more.
Amazon Continues to Slash Prices on Home Essentials During Cyber Week, Including $165 Off Le Creuset
Shop Le Creuset, Roomba, Tempur-Pedic, and more.
I Love a Good Budget Buy, and These Are the Fashion Deals I'm Shopping on Black Friday
The deals start at just $8 on Amazon.
Amazon Dropped Thousands of Fashion Deals on Dresses, Sweaters, and Boots—Here Are the Best Under $40
Start your Black Friday shopping right now.
Dresses for Thanksgiving That Are So Cute, You'll Wear Them on Repeat—All Under $45
They're super comfy, too.
Can't Wait for Black Friday? Shop These Incredible Home and Kitchen Deals on Amazon Now
Shop Le Creuset, Cuisinart, and Roomba on sale ahead of the crowd.
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Lodge, Staub, and Le Creuset Cast Iron Cookware Before Black Friday
Prices start at just $18.
These Flip Top Lids Make Drinking From Mason Jars a Dream
The four-lid set is just $14 on Amazon.
Every Southern Home Cook Needs This Bacon Grease Container – and It's Just $15
With this, you'll always have the best food at the cookout.
This Slow Cooker Lets You Bring Your Stew and Chili to the Potluck Without Spillage, and It's on Sale
It has over 6,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who will "never buy a different slow cooker again."
8 Cozy and Comfy Flannel Shirts From Amazon for Fall—Starting at $20
They come in all sorts of colors.
Amazon Slashed Prices on Thousands of Beauty and Skincare Must-Haves, and We Found the 20 Best Deals
And the wow-worthy deals start at just $4.
You Can Get Black Friday-Level Deals on Home, Kitchen, and Fashion Essentials Right Now on Amazon
Browse popular Lodge Dutch ovens and Eufy robot vacuums that are up to $120 off.
These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors
And they're all under $50.
Even Self-Proclaimed Pillow Snobs Say These $35 Hotel-Quality Pillows Are the Best 'By Far'
They have a down-alternative fill that's soft and supportive for all kinds of sleepers.
Shoppers Say These Relaxed Trousers Are Just Like Ones at Athleta at a 'Fraction of the Cost' – and They're on Sale
It has over 8,600 five-star ratings and is a top best-seller on Amazon.
8 Soft and Charming Quilts That'll Keep You Cozy All Year Long
And you don’t even need a quilting circle.
The Perfect Fall Dress That Gets Shoppers 'Tons of Compliments' Is Just $25
Cooler weather calls for a cute, sleeved dress.
Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That Comes in 24 Colors and Is 'Even Prettier in Person'
Say hello to your new favorite dress.
Declutter Your Vanity with This Customizable Makeup Organizer That's Just $24 on Amazon
The clear acrylic tower has a stylish design that lets you see everything inside.
The Stylish Lace Blouse That's 'Even Prettier in Person' Is 49 Percent Off Right Now
It comes in 26 different colors, including pink, white, and gray.
We Found the Cutest Fall Fashion Finds on Amazon (and They're All on Sale)
Dresses, boots, and more are up to 45 percent off for Labor Day.
This Crockpot Slow Cooker With 9,500 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $30 Right Now
You can make soups, pulled pork, and even a whole chicken with minimal effort.
The 16 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop on Amazon This Labor Day Weekend
Shop best-sellers from KitchenAid, Le Creuset, and Walker Edison.
The 10 Best Fall Decor Pieces Under $30 on Amazon That'll Bring Warmth and Comfort to Your Home
Prep your home with the latest fall trends on a budget, according to an interior designer.
