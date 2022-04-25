Chef and culinary historian Sallie Ann Robinson was born on August 4, 1958 on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina. She was featured as the character Ethel in the 1972 memoir, The Water is Wide written by her teacher Pat Conroy. She was one of a handful of students to have Pat Conroy as a teacher, a man she says changed her and her classmates' lives.
She is the author of "Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie Way: Smokin' Joe Butter Beans, Ol' 'Fuskie Fried Crab Rice, Sticky-Bush Blackberry Dumpling, and Other Sea Island Favorites" and "Cooking the Gullah Way, Morning, Noon, and Night" and coauthor of "Daufuskie Island." She is a sixth-generation Gullah born on Daufuskie Island in South Carolina and has dedicated herself to chronicling and sharing Gullah recipes, dialect, and folklore.