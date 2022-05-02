Born in Corbin, Kentucky, Ronni Lundy is a journalist and cookbook author. Her books include Shuck Beans, Stack Cakes, and Honest Fried Chicken: The Heart and Soul of Southern Country Kitchens Butter Beans to Blackberries: Recipes from a Southern Garden, and Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes. She is the former restaurant reviewer and music critic for the Courier-Journal in Louisville, former editor of Louisville Magazine, and she contributed to many national magazines. In 2017, she received a James Beard Award for her book, Victuals.