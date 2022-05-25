Robin Asbell
Robin Asbell is a prolific journalist, and in the past two decades has published over a thousand published articles in national publications, including Real Food Magazine, Experience Life, Better Homes and Gardens, thekitchn.com and more. She is the author of 11 cookbooks, and developed the recipes for Eat Meat Less, for the Jane Goodall Institute in 2021. Her most recent cookbook is Vegan Meal Prep; A 5-Week Plan with 125 Ready-to-Go Recipes ( Robert Rose). Asbell has a talent for creating recipes that work, and develops recipe and image content for corporate as well as print clients.