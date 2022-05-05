Robert Perino
Robert Perino
Executive Creative Director
Robert Perino is the Executive Creative Director for Southern Living. A New York native, Perino moved to Birmingham, Alabama in November of 2011. He has worked at several national magazines including Fortune, New York, Men's Health, and Field & Stream. Perino has over 20 years of experience working in Graphic Design.
