Robert Moss

Robert F. Moss writes about food, drink, and travel. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, he is the Contributing Barbecue Editor for Southern Living and a frequent contributor to many other food and culture publications.

Robert's most recent book is The Lost Southern Chefs: A History of Commercial Dining in the Nineteenth-Century South, which was published by the University of Georgia Press on February 15, 2022. The revised and expanded second edition of his Barbecue: The History of an American Institution, the authoritative history of barbecue in the United States, was published in October 2020. He is also the author of Southern Spirits: Four Hundred Years of Drinking in the American South, With Recipes (2016); Going Lardcore: Adventures in New Southern Dining (2012), a collection of essays about dining in the modern South; and, The Barbecue Lover's Carolinas (2015), a guide to barbecue restaurants, recipes, and traditions in North and South Carolina. His next book, .

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Robert attended Furman University and received a Ph.D. in English from the University of South Carolina.
