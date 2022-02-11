Rob Connoley
Rob Connoley
Chef Rob Connoley is a nationally known chef with more than 15 years at the helm of highly lauded restaurants focused on foraged and hunted foods, in the pursuit of extreme locavore foodways. Most recently he has integrated in-depth historic archival research as a means to elevate under represented or forgotten voices in the formation of Ozark cuisine. He is currently is the chef and owner of Bulrush St. Louis, a restaurant featuring contemporary interpretations of historic Ozark foodways focused on hunted, foraged and locavore ingredients. He is a James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef - Southwest.